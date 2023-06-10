Five beautiful female children who belong to one mother have gone viral after they danced in a TikTok video

Their mother, Ijele Nwanyi posted the video showing her children dancing while dressed uniformly in black attire

Apart from dressing uniformly, the girls also danced in uniformity, using their skills to entertain many TikTok users

A viral TikTok video shows five beautiful girls dancing uniformly in black attire.

The amazing thing is that the children all belong to one parent. The dance video was posted by their mother, Ijele Nwanyi.

The children showed off impressive and funny dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijelenwanyii.

Source: TikTok

The video shows the kids from the youngest child to the eldest as they were having fun on the dance floor.

Big Madam steals attention while dancing with siblings

While all of them did their best on the dance floor, the youngest child, called Big Madam, became the centre of attention.

She was wearing oversized high-heeled shoes that barely allowed her to dance with energy with the rest of the girls.

Big Madam was however in the front of the group dance and did not allow anyone to overshadow her.

In a separate video, another of their sibling, who is a boy joined the dance, and it became more fun to watch.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of five female children

The children already have many fans on TikTok. Many users took to the comment section to say positive things about them and the woman, who they have described as hugely blessed.

@Doris said:

"The last girl at the egde got the vibes."

@CHIOMZY said:

"Ma please do a video with your first daughter. She looks like you very well."

@estylane said:

"Our small madam is funny."

@Dinar prince commented:

"Why una go where the small one oversized shoe?"

@Whitewitch14 said:

"Omooooo! Ijele Nwanyi is blessed."

@Kadiatu Barrie reacted:

"Small madam is lost oooo. She said she is not for this trend."

Video of 10 daughters belonging to one man goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a father blessed with ten daughters showed them off on TikTok.

In a video, all the children were seen coming out of the same car.

TikTok users were stunned when the man who shared the video said they were all his daughters.

Source: Legit.ng