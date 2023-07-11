A former Babcock University student helped his depressed roommate by deleting his sad songs and replacing them

The roommate felt better in less than three days and became more social and happy

The tweet went viral and sparked a discussion on how music affects mood and mental health

A former student of Babcock University, has shared how he helped his depressed roommate overcome his sadness by deleting his collection of sad songs.

The student, who goes by the Twitter handle @BusayoofIkotun, posted a thread on the social media platform on July 8, 2023, recounting his experience in his third year of college.

His friend became a lot better after the song was deleted. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Man saves friend by deleting sad songs

According to him, he noticed that his roommate, whom he identified as B, was always moody and sad.

He said he spoke to his other roommates about it and they were also concerned.

He then decided to probe a little further and found out that B had a catalog of sad songs that he listened to every night from 8:30 pm until the lights went out.

The guy told B that he would be deleting those songs and B agreed.

He said he replaced them with some upbeat and motivational songs instead.

His change was noticeable in less than three days.

B told everyone in the room that he felt like those songs were demonic and that he felt much better without them.

He said B started eating with them and was very lively until he graduated from the university.

Many users praised @Oluwafemi__ for his kindness and empathy, while others shared their own stories of how music affected their mood and mental health.

Some experts also weighed in on the topic, explaining how music can have a positive or negative impact on one’s emotions and well-being.

Find the tweet about the man below

Source: Legit.ng