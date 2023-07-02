A mum and her son have delighted TikTok users with their cheerful dance routine

The son joined his mum from behind as she showed off her moves with great enthusiasm

They grooved to Charm, a catchy tune by Rema that has taken the internet by storm

A joyful video of a mum and her son having a good time dancing has captured the hearts of many TikTok viewers.

The son sneaked up behind his mum as she was doing some impressive moves with a radiant smile on her face.

Many people appreciated their dance moves. Photo credit: @izikspaul

Source: TikTok

Mother and son dance together

They danced in sync to Charm, a catchy and upbeat tune by the Nigerian artist Rema that has become a viral sensation on social media.

Many social media users who watched the video could not help but appreciate the mother and son dance which is gaining traction by the day.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 5000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the mum and son dancing together below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the mother and son dance below:

@Yvonne47474884 reacted:

"This one surpass all the challenges."

@a.different.chidinma said:

"@Rema you need to see this."

@Titilayomi wrote:

"See the way I'm just blushing and smiling."

@DatiHarry commented:

"Whose idea was it.

@User2471801815883 also commented:

"This is beautiful to watch. Awww so cute E. The sweetest video I have seen today."

@MImeSoma:

"I just dey shout commmonnnnnnn."

@ghabie:

"The cutest thing on the net today."

@chisomcharity:

"The dance is givinnngg."

@PriscilliaAderinsola:

"My kids will be having a stiff mum y'all look so cute."

Single mother dances with her son whom she had at 13, thanks God for his life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a young mother dancing together with her 14-year-old son has gone viral on social media.

Portable Zee on TikTok got pregnant with her son when she was just 13 years old. However, despite her young age, Zee took a decision to keep her baby and train him up with everything she has.

He is currently 14 years old and a video of them together shows that the mother and son now look like siblings.

Source: Legit.ng