Fatima has won a total of 7 medals in various international Mathematics competitions in many countries including Indonesia

Fatima is a grade 11 student at the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, Kano and she is said to have started excelling in Maths at the age of 9

Fatima has won laurels at various international Mathematics competitions with her medal count amounting up to 7.

Fatima Adamu Maikusa is a student of NTIC, Kano. Photo credit: Mathematics Professionals/Facebook, Exxorian and Harrison Eastwood/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

A post made on Facebook by Mathematics Professionals indicates that Fatima has won medals in Jakarta Indonesia, Bangkok Thailand, and Bulgaria.

Fatima's laurels were won at the American Mathematics Competition (AMC 08), International Eduversal Mathematics Competition, Jakarta Indonesia, and International Maths Challenge, Bangkok Thailand.

Others were won at Kangourou Sans Frontiers -KSF Mathematics Competitions, Future Intelligence Students Olympiad (FISO), Mathematics Without Borders, Bulgaria and Komodo Maths Festival, Indonesia.

Fatima is from Gombe state and she is said to have started doing well in Mathematics at the tender age of 9.

Reactions from Facebook users

Hassan Adamu Mks said:

"The entire Maikusa family are proud of your excellent efforts dear Zahra, wish you more wins and more medals."

Mika'eel Yusuf reacted:

"Congratulations. This is the kind of news and assets we want."

Umar Adamu said:

"Kudos to Maikusa Family. Mathematics professor in making insha Allah."

Idris Ahmad reacted:

"Congratulations to her and wishes her all the best in future endeavors.."

Awwal Musa Bashir said:

"She’s a pride of the Jewel in the Savanna. May Allah guide and protect her as she ascends the trajectory of professionalism and takes on life!"

Jamila Mohammed Abbas said:

"Congratulations my dear. May almighty Allah bless you and protect you from all your enemies, wishing you success."

Source: Legit.ng