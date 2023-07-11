Security agencies have been directed to fish out the masterminds of the recent killings in the Plateau and Benue States

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave the order while describing the reprisal attacks as needless and avoidable bloodletting

Tinubu also urged community leaders, religious leaders and traditional rulers to work together for long-lasting peace

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the recent killings in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State.

According to NTA News, Tinubu gave the order on Tuesday, July 11, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dele Alake.

President Bola Tinubu orders security agencies to fish out perpetrators of killings in Plateau, Benue.

Source: Facebook

The President also called on the leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama'atu Nasril Islam, and the Christian Association of Nigeria to work together to help foster long-lasting peace.

The President, who condemned the killings in strong terms, considered the reprisal attacks needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities of the two states.

He said:

"It is most unfortunate that in this o*gy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

"A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

"To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing,"

Tinubu, however, charged the governments of Plateau and Benue States and emergency response agencies to provide support and immediate relief to victims who have been displaced as a result of the conflicts.

