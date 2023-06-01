Some people find it easy to move on with their lives after a breakup, but this is not the case for a lady

The heartbroken lady is seen in a video shedding tears and revealing she is still down eight months after her relationship crashed

Many people who watched her video advised her on the best ways to quickly get over her ex-boyfriend

Eight months after her relationship crashed, a lady has revealed that she has found it difficult to move on with life.

According to her, people told her to give it a month and that she would be over him before she knew it but that has not been the case.

In a heartbreaking video she shared on TikTok, the lady is seen in a sober mood as she shed tears.

She released a blurred lengthy WhatsApp chat, showing how she has been sending messages to her ex non-stop with no replies.

"I see all the comments and I’m sending ❤️&️ to everyone, let God in and the moment you do healing becomes easy!" she wrote on TikTok.

Reactions on social media

Nombulelo Portia Ndlovu said:

"1 year 5months ..I stopped writing msges on the 3rd month but man the healing process is taking so long i sometimes feel like screaming."

Jarrett Terry-ann said:

"4 years and still healing after a 22 years relationship/marriage. I get stronger every day slowly but surely."

GettyGetrude said:

"It took me 9 months to heal from a 7 years relationship. You are going to be fine."

othandwayo said:

"Don't send him texts babe he probably doesn't care nor read them. Save yourself, start figuring ways to heal. Heal mama."

Miss Bonan said:

"After healing you are goin to regret sending those paragraphs and over exposing yourself ....anyways...love and light."

Ndoni Africa said:

"Best way to get over a person is to delete everything of theirs and block them everywhere. Go no contact. Within a month or 2 you will be good."

Lucia_Potter said:

"Next time you feel like texting him, please write in your notebook instead. healing takes time but you will get there.''

Fine Nigerian lady weeps after boyfriend broke up with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady had shed tears after her boyfriend of seven years broke up with her.

Tagging her ex-boyfriend that broke up with her, the lady wondered why he would break her heart in such a way after the years they had spent together. The lady said the man left her because she does not wear purple like the girl he is now with.

Many people found it funny that a pretty girl like her would come on social media to cry over a heartbreak. In another clip, she said:

"The biggest mistake you can make in this world is to fall in love."

