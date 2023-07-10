A lady wanted her husband-to-be to take her last name when they get married, but he is hesitant

An advice columnist suggested they talk about their options and feelings, and consider the practical implications of having different names

A psychotherapist said that marriage is a process of creating a shared identity, but also keeping individuality

Many couples face the dilemma of choosing their last name when they get married.

Some women want to keep their own name, some want to take their husband’s name, and some want to create a new name together.

Oyinbo lady insists her husband should take her last name. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

But what if a woman wants her husband to take her name?

That was the case for one woman who wrote to an advice columnist for The Guardian.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She said she and her fiance were both against gender stereotypes, but he seemed reluctant to change his name to hers.

She wondered if she was asking too much of him, or if she should fight for this “insignificant act of rebellion”.

Not too much to ask but...

The columnist, Annalisa Barbieri, replied that the woman was not making too much of this, but she needed to have an honest conversation with her fiance about their options and feelings.

She suggested that they could keep their own names, make up a new name, or use a double-barrelled name.

She also warned that having different names from their children could cause some practical problems when travelling.

Barbieri also consulted a psychotherapist, Susanna Abse, who said that marriage was a process of developing a shared culture and identity, but also maintaining individuality.

She asked the woman to reflect on what marriage meant to her and what she feared losing.

Woman divorces husband for marrying second wife, becomes 3rd wife to another man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman who divorced her husband for marrying a second wife has reportedly ended up being a 3rd wife to another man.

A Twitter user, @KawuGarba tweeted the story on Thursday, January 12, and also revealed that the woman trained her husband in law school.

After training him in law school, Kawu said the woman was angry that her husband opted to take another wife.

Source: Legit.ng