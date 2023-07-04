A popular Nigerian chef has addressed an Ondo state chef who's attempting to smash her cooking record

Chef Dammy in her latest Instagram post, encouraged the chef to keep pushing no matter the challenges

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many netizens commenting on Dammy's new photos

Dammy Pas, a popular Nigerian chef from Ekiti State, has appreciated Hilda Baci for setting the pace in the cooking marathon.

In her post, Chef Dammy lauded Hilda Baci's achievement stating that she and other young chefs have been inspired by her.

The post also included a message of encouragement for Chef Deo, another Nigerian chef from Ondo state who is attempting to break the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

Dammy wrote:

“Motivation of any form has a source which others will build on; reason l'Il forever appreciate @hildabaci for setting the pace of marathon cooking for we the younger ones. Thanks, you are a blessing to this generation.

"My lovely colleague @deocookathon, keep moving the lord is your strength, I wish you success. No matter how you end yours, we are all winners being Nigerians, one love keeps us together."

Reactions as Dammy shares new post on IG

maureen_mimidoo said:

“If you really like cooking, l'll advise you get registered in a culinary school. Let the public know about it. There's no shame in learning what you don't know. You're not a chef yet. Get yourself enrolled. Anytime you learn something new from the class, recreate and post. Make sure you post it as update on your page often. You need to do something that will put you out there. Social media people are not a your family members. They'll forget you in no time.”

missmatilda_ reacted:

“My own is please stop tagging Hilda to ur posts pls. U can make ur point without having to tag her, I feel it's disrespectful.”

kingnelson37 reacted:

“Start creating cooking content, start selling food in school. Don't let this fame fade, people might start unfollowing if there's no proper engagement on the account.”

omoye_wigss commented:

“Please let there be engagements in this your account. Don't let people get tired of viewing your post, create content with stuffs related to food if possible.”

osamagimete reacted:

“Calling you a chef is an insult to cheffing. You can't cook shyt, so no body is your colleague here go find your nitch.”

wf_buggatti said:

“U better Dey go class make u no late for ectures I don't know when u turn motivationa speaker u way dey off gas pick beans.”

tz_bjaystyles said:

“Where is your security?”

starchamp_b reacted:

“If you're still interested in breaking the record, I'll advise you break the record for "cook marathon for group of people". Brand it with your dream restaurant name, like Dammyfoods or Dammyrestaurant. There are many records to be broken.”

Video of chef Dammy showcasing her music talent goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Chef Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy for her recent attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, surprised her followers with a video showcasing her singing skills.

Performing alongside some of her schoolmates, the video caught many people off guard, as they jokingly questioned what she was doing in a kitchen. Reactions flooded the comments section, with one netizen remarking that she should have focused on her music career instead of cooking.

The video, shared by YabaLeftOnline, garnered attention for its incredible display of Chef Dammy's musical talent, leaving viewers entertained and impressed. In the clip, Chef Dammy's culinary skills and multifaceted talent impressed and entertained viewers.

