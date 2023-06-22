In a heartwarming video shared by YabaLeftOnline, Chef Dammy showcased her hidden talent as she sang beautifully with some of her mates from school

Nigerian chef, Chef Dammy, known for her recent attempt at the world record for the longest cooking time, surprised her followers with a video showcasing her singing skills alongside some of her schoolmates.

The video caught many people off guard, as they jokingly questioned what she was doing in the kitchen before.

Chef Dammy sings like an angel in video. Photo Source: TikTok/@saskid_lae

Source: TikTok

Comments flooded in, with one remarking, "She should have focused on her music career instead of cooking.

I believe the money she spent on cooking could have propelled her music career."

The video, shared by YabaLeftOnline, garnered attention for its incredible display of Chef Dammy's musical talent, leaving viewers entertained and impressed.

The video showcased Chef Dammy's culinary skills and showed her multifaceted talents, leaving viewers impressed and entertained.

Reactions as Chef Dammy captivated audiences with a sweet voice

@elkahleefah said:

"Watin you dey find for kitchen when you get talent like this Oga go studio joooor ."

@giftymaya noted:

My own na the guy wey Dey back him voice lost abi him no know where him voice belong."

@mctopkidcomedian noted:

"she for just focus on the music career not cooking…I believe the money she used on the cooking for blow her music ."

@michaelsbeatrice:

"@ice she even gets good voice she supposed to sing she go dey mumu dey cook tufiakwa foods."

@pweetydhebbie said:

"Why you no focus on singing rather than cooking? Do singathon abeg."

@dreal_jsmart said:

", hehe, Hilda can sing now; this one want to show her singing talent too? hmm na wao. this girl is on another level o."

Watch video

Chef Dammy confirms planning new 150-hour cookathon in coming months

The team of Chef Damilola Adeparusi similarly told Legit.ng that she is planning a new cookathon that would last 150 hours.

This came after she completed a 120-hour cooking marathon plagued with controversy and criticisms.

Also, she confirmed to Legit.ng that she would submit evidence of the 120-hour cookathon for the Guinness World Records to review.

Source: Legit.ng