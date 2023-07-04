A trending video of a beautiful model showing off her skill has impressed many netizens on social media

In the video shared via TikTok, the tall girl walked boldly like a model and exhibited a unique and dashing aura

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expressing their desire to become models

A Nigerian girl, Damilola Babarinde, has gone viral on the TikTok app after showcasing her modelling skill.

In a video which has gone viral, the young girl participated in a modelling contest to be part of the models in Vogue's magazine.

Nigerian model catwalks in video Photo credit: @queendammy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She made an entry video for Vogue where she boldly flaunted her height and unique walking style.

Netizens react as pretty model flaunts her skills

Reacting to the video, many netizens showered accolades on her and prayed that she gets selected.

@suleiman_toks said:

"I don’t know the details or criteria for this competition, BUT YOU SHOULD WIN!"

@abayomi_amigo said:

"Girl you so tall."

@deeerah__ said:

"I am rooting for you cos whatttt gave me goosebumps."

@babygift_ commented:

"Looks soooo professional. Vogue your attention is needed please."

@hunniedamz said:

"You have the same name and surname as my bestie Damilola Bolarinde."

@fideleto wrote:

"Ah!!! I don’t think anyone can easily beat this ooooo. You have just raised the standards a lil too high."

@omin2004 said:

"My goodness, beautiful creature, you are beautiful, American next model."

@ceecee_207 said:

"Vogue is she hired already? Because what are you guys waiting for?"

Watch the video below:

