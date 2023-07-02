Nigerian feminist, Nkechi Bianze, has commenced a Cheat-Back series aimed at teaching African women how to get even with their cheating partners

According to the influencer, the sessions would be free and would equip every lady with valuable skills to cheat back

Nkechi also enjoined those whose partners are faithful to still join the series to be equipped against future infidelities

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nkechi Bianze, a Nigerian feminist, has begun a free series to teach African women how to cheat back on their unfaithful partners.

The Imo lady made the announcement via her Facebook page on Saturday, July 1 with a flyer containing more information about the Cheat-Back series.

Nkechi's series is aimed at equipping African women with the skills to cheat back on their partners. Photo Credit: Facebook/Nkechi Bianze, Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

Nkechi, a self-acclaimed Cheat-Back advocate, said the series would be running as Facebook Live videos every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of July.

The influencer further stated that women whose partners are faithful should still join the series to be equipped with valuable skills should their lovers cheat in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This is going to be a very interesting and valuable skill every Nigerian and African woman will need.

"Even if he isn't cheating yet, you can still join the sessions and acquire the skills to prepare yourself for future cheating. You need to be fully equipped to handle such situation if it happens," her post read in part.

A write-up at the bottom of the flyer used a popular wise saying coupled with a Bible verse to solidify why cheating partners deserved to be cheated back on. The write-up reads:

"Prayer does NOT stop a cheating man. One bad turn deserves another, pressed down, shaken together and running over."

Nkechi Bianze's series launch divides netizens

Kenechukwu Hilary Umenzeakor said:

"Ride on.

"The Queen.

"Cheating back is allowed."

Kanayo Edeh said:

"The only sad thing about your madne$$ is the number of gullible multitude you must have Misled, I hope they would find space in their heart to forgive you when they realise the truth........There shall be a day of reckoning."

Osita Dịmma said:

"Ride. All of you women should start cheating... When your case show for social media, you drag yourself... When you finish, you go back to your house."

Obisesan Adedamola Socrates said:

"Cheat Back Advocate/Coach! Why do you need to teach them what some of them are already doing conveniently! Men and women cheat conveniently now!"

Ezugwu Chioma Nwanyioma said:

"They are cryiñg already that's why we haven't seen any of their supportive comments here..... I support this program."

Actress Alichi says she can't leave her husband over infidelity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Alichi had said that she can't leave her husband over infidelity, claiming that all men cheat.

Giving reasons her husband is not active on social media, Alichi maintained that the fear of homewreckers is not part of her worries.

Alichi, who is happily married to serial entrepreneur Ugochukwu Mbah, also said that she believes men are polygamous in nature, so a good number of them are unfaithful partners.

On what she does differently to maintain a happy home despite the rate at which celebrity marriages crash, the filmmaker, who has been shuttling between Lagos and Asaba for movies, reveals what works for her.

Source: Legit.ng