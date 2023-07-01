Chef Adeyeye Adeola has begun streaming her cook-a-thon live on TikTok as she eyes Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record

Chef Deo started her 5-day cook-a-thon on Friday, June 30 and wants to cook for 150 hours non-stop

Mixed reactions trailed her record-breaking attempt as some Nigerians egged her on just as others criticised Chef Deo

Over 1k netizens are watching, live on TikTok, the cook-a-thon of Ondo chef, Adeyeye Adeola, Legit.ng confirmed.

Chef Deo is on a course to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual and surpass Hilda's feat, with her 150 hours cook-a-thon.

Chef Deo is cooking for 150 hours. Photo Credit: @deocookathon

From the timer seen on her live stream on TikTok, Legit.ng observed that Chef Deo has cooked for 15 hours.

Like Hilda Baci, Chef Deo is being helped in the kitchen by an assistant who is also on an apron and head cover like her. Popular Nigerian songs could be heard playing in the background at her Ondo cook-a-thon venue.

Commendation and criticism have trailed her cook-a-thon since it was announced. Chef Deo hopes to end it on Thursday, July 6.

Netizens divided over Chef Deo's cook-a-thon

user8541385364368 said:

"I don talk am say make person kukuma volunteer to cook till Christ come make everybody kukuma rest."

olu prisc ella said:

"Is too early oooo, allow our winner to enjoy her win naaa, nawaoooo, still wish u the best sha."

captain-Philip said:

"Use 12 hours fry plantain than use 15 hours cook beans make una rest this book of recored have suffered."

Beautiful Game said:

"I hope she will wait for Guinness book of record to approve this before she start cooking."

Shu Shu said:

"I think the law according to GBR, the challenge to take ovee Hilda will be only after 4 years."

EDU~BLAZE said:

"Yoruba people and betrayals na 5&5 them no even allow the record rest this one no be witch."

Onosoal said:

"TikTok should add VN here,I'm from Ondo State too but fr you should not be doing this atleast let there be space of at least 1-2years."

T$ said:

"You no go rest??! Lmaooo enemy of progress frfr, you did not even allow Hilda enjoy the fame for 1 year at least."

Chef Deo of Ondo state gives netizens tour of her kitchen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ondo chef, Adeyeye Adeola, had given netizens a tour of her kitchen.

Chef Adeola, alias Chef Deo, revealed her cook-a-thon will run from Friday, June 30 to Thursday, July 6 at TMF Lounge and Bar, Ile Oluji, Ondo state, Nigeria.

To show her level of preparedness, the chef gave netizens a tour of her kitchen as she expressed her readiness for the task ahead. She called for support from people and added that her cook-a-thon will be shown live via her social media handles.

