A Nigerian lady has begun massaging people in Lekki, Lagos in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record

The masseur is attempting to do it for 72 hours and has appealed to Nigerians to show her support

The young lady, who has already gone 17 hours, is streaming her massage attempt on her Instagram Live

A Nigerian lady, Joyc Ijeoma, is set to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest body massage.

Joyc announced on Instagram that she would be attempting to massage people for 72 hours in Lekki, Lagos on July 1.

Joyc is set to massage people for 72 hours in Lekki. Photo Credit: @joycijeoma

Source: Instagram

According to her, the record has not been set by anybody. The masseur appealed to Nigerians for support and urged people to also grace the physical location of her massage record-setting attempt.

"A special invite to you all as I attempt to set a new record for longest massage on different individuals. Please come through for me. Your support and physical presence would be very much appreciated. Come with your family friends even your enemies," she wrote on Instagram.

Legit.ng confirmed she is streaming her massage attempt on her Instagram Live and has already done over 17 hours of massage.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Joyc Ijeoma's attempt

@Blac_meek said:

"These people made a big mistake opening GWR for Nigerians.

"We wey dey records normal normal before, just that most of them weren't recorded.

"Drinking Gari for straight one month loading."

@realikennaobi said:

"They should specify what sort of massage is massage.

"72 hours massage with different people could be interpreted to be something different from a massage.

"The amount of times I mentioned massage above is enough to question what type of massage. Da.mn."

@thennekah said:

"Nigerians! First dem cook so tey dem burn the cookathon. Now nah massage GWR was resting until Nigerians sought them out."

@Mawunya_ said:

"At this point I’m taking the next available flight this week to Lagos, precisely Lekki. I have to experience this great massage. She’s beautiful and I know she’s gonna do a great job."

@chuvanofficial said:

"No be by “Go Girl” wey all of una Dey type oh make una fall out come ginger the babe."

@hypeman_smiles said:

"Have been Hyping No body ! gave salut ! well I hope someone Remember me when I com !YOU DOIN WELL #JOYCI."

