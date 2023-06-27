A young man has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of his beautiful wife raging in anger

According to him, the woman got furious after checking his phone only to see things that she never expected

Social media users have shared their thoughts on social media with many warning him not to break the lady's heart

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian man identified as @highbeerichie53 on TikTok has posted a video of his wife keeping a long face after checking his phone.

Like someone plotting a strategic revenge plan, his wife looked deeply at him with a frown on her face.

Nigerian woman in pain after going through her man's phone Photo credit: @highbeerichie53/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the clip on social media, the man revealed that she had just gone through his phone but didn't like what she saw.

Reactions as woman frowns after going through husband's phone

Many netizens in their comments, advised the man to always make his wife happy and avoid doing what would make her doubt him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@Ridwan ase Ayo reacted:

“I use God beg you bro she don born for you try dey make her happy forget say she check your phone try scope am so she go happy you get.”

@classic _dunni reacted:

“The last time I tried this, my bf said after reading, go to sitting room to cry don't disturb my sleep. I kukuma leave the phone.”

@emilylavish said:

“Nah don’t hurt her brahh, take good care of her always.”

@Zico9999 reacted:

“Bro Abeg first run like two months and switch off ur phone ,with that reaction you and 6 feet na 5&6.”

@Nelson Clinton said:

“That thing wa she de fine I hope say she don see am.”

@OMOBALOGUN reacted:

“There is this spirit that will just push you to check your partner's phone. Most time e no dey end well cause you sha see something wey go hurt you.”

@smith reacted:

“Bro she’s ur priority mennn treat her special. All I see in her eye is the love she have for u. Don’t make her feel left out.”

@Berry said:

“She use her hand go carry vex.”

@AUGUSTUS reacted:

“Understanding wife Don finally misunderstand husband.”

@His grace paint and services said:

“She don later go cut the onions herself, leave her to think it for a while then you pet her and kiss her, tell her you love her.”

@VampireBeatz said:

“The reason why women sweet pass us. You fit give am that look if you see wetin she see?”

@user91487229061267 said:

“Richie if you sleep open one eyes and close one because your baby deh para oh.”

@Evilmiles reacted:

“Bro because of the pikin try comfort am, na same table we dey, you gats mellow bcs of the baby.”

@Odion Kenneth said:

“She done finally see wetin she dey find for the phone.”

Watch the video below:

Lady leaks husband's chat with side chick after going through his phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman has shared her recent experience with her husband who has been cheating on her. According to her, she was just relaxing at home when she found out that her five-year-old daughter could unlock her father's phone.

Using her help, she asked the girl to unlock the phone and then she went straight to WhatsApp to read his messages. She came across his chat with a lady named Juliet whom he already planned to meet and have bedroom pleasure with. Sadly, he lied to his wife that his company asked him to go for a survey, not knowing that she already knew the truth.

The lady narrated her story to Facebook group, Once A Mum, thus: "Hubby's phone has a passcode which I don't know, last night I was surprised when I saw my 5yrs old daughter playing game with it and I asked who unlocked for her she said she can do it by herself. When I checked and hubby was sleeping, I collected d phone from her and searched, behold he had appointment to sleep out today with dis girl by name Juliet. I quietly dropped d phone and we slept.

Source: Legit.ng