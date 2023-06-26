A young Nigerian woman has come under fire after exposing her recent conversation with a married man on Twitter

In the screenshot which she shared, the married man expressed his interest in seeing and chilling with her

The lady shared the chats on social media to taunt him for wanting to 'chill' with a lady despite being married

A woman identified as @OluwatosinAfe on Twitter has shared the messages she received from a married man.

The Nigerian man had requested that they "chill out" together, despite being married.

Nigerian lady exposes her chat with a married man

The woman, who usually respects boundaries and privacy, said she exposed the message to highlight the issue of married men who try to pursue other women.

She wrote:

“I don't like posting DMs cause I respect boundaries and privacy. I've gotten so many ridiculous DMs but the reason why I put this out here is because the matter is trending today. How will you boldly put married on your bio and still be requesting we "chill out"?”

She also shared a screenshot of the man's bio, which stated that he was married and also a lover of Jesus.

“See Bio now. Jesus and Married. I intentionally put this out here today, coincidentally such is trending today. If I post frequently according to the type of DMs I get on this app, it might look like l'm chasing clout,” she added.

Lady under fire after leaking her chat with a married man

However, the post sparked outrage from netizens who criticised her for leaking the chat and accused her of seeking attention.

@lm_mr_courage said;

“Aunty, no big deal in this actually. I'm married but I make new friends and chill out. That does mean I must have an extra affair.”

@YUNU reacted:

“Chasing clout over this unharmful question. Get out abeg.”

@Yungsmog reacted:

“What do you want from us? Cus I don't get why you're posting your dm. Tcheew.”

@Simisola commented:

“You are not mature. As you post his conversation with you now, what do you gain. Anyways congrats.”

@lamteetuz said:

“Do you know, maybe he want to do business with you. Or even link you up. It's not that deep.”

@Abraham968 said:

“Smh clout chaser. U can easily block him but no, u love clout. Abeg shift.”

@Kingsley_nk4 said:

“I'm sure it wouldn't have made it here if he started with drop your account details.”

@esosaleonard said:

“U know whether e wan bring ice block for the hot weather.”

@Mmirioma said:

“Ur type is the worst.”

@toki_ayomide reacted:

“Lmaooo. So now that you have posted his bio, what do you stand to gain?”

@Toluwalo said:

“We don't wanna have this discussion now sis. Na wa o.”

@Nobrighto reacted:

“What if he has a business proposal for you? What if?”

@michealmens reacted:

“What's wrong for asking out? And why bringing it here. Social media and nonsense everyday.”

@realsultanoa said:

“Ain't you a graduate, why do you go for masters, somethings is wrong with this gender, so because he's married he can't chill out again, does he have bald head like. Mbah.”

@Mhiz chiomzute reacted:

“You see why I prefer being alone. This is embarrassing. Wetin happen to your wife to chill out with?”

@iamskamal reacted:

“So that you can see that he's married by your self.”

See the post below:

Lady leaks her chat with married man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady named Ayisa has recounted her experience with a married man who claimed to be single. Ayisa said she had been talking to the man for a while and had no clue that he was already married to someone.

On a fateful day, she saw a photo of him and his wife on Facebook. Out of surprise, she told him congratulations and he replied. However, she confronted him about the matter on WhatsApp and he totally denied getting married or sharing photos on Facebook.

When probed further with glaring evidence, the young man claimed he needed to fake being married in order to get his visa. This excuse, however, didn't last as he later alleged again that 'poverty' led him into many relationships.

Source: Legit.ng