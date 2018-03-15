How to block a stolen phone in Nigeria: 4 ways how to do it

Many Nigerians have had their phones stolen as they go about their businesses. Thieves often grab these devices from their owners and sell them at throwaway prices to other people. While we hope no one steals your device, you need to learn how to block a stolen phone in Nigeria. This information may come in handy in the future.

Losing a mobile phone is not a good experience. If someone took yours away, you need to learn how to block a stolen phone. This ensures sensitive data is not stolen from the cellular phone.

Four ways to block a stolen phone in Nigeria

Follow this comprehensive guide to learn how to block a phone. There are four different methods, so you should use one that is best for you.

Blocking a stolen Android phone

Android users can use the Find My Device Google feature to lock a stolen device. Below are the steps to follow to accomplish this.

On your browser, visit the Find My Device website.

Log into the site with your Google account. Ensure you enter the email address and password for the Android cell you want to lock.

You will see phone icons on the upper-left corner of the webpage. Click the icon for the phone that you want to lock.

Click Secure Device on the second tab in the left sidebar menu on the webpage. Two textboxes will appear on your screen.

on the second tab in the left sidebar menu on the webpage. Two textboxes will appear on your screen. Enter a message or phone number in the message text box. Next, enter a recovery phone number in the Phone number text box. This information will be displayed on the lock screen while your phone is locked. This step is optional.

Click Secure Device to lock your Android cell, making it nearly impossible for someone to break into it or access your data. You are encouraged to click Security Checkup to review recent activity on your phone.

NB: If you have sensitive information stored in the cellular phone, it is wise to erase it. You can click Erase Device in the sidebar menu to delete all data.

How to block a stolen Samsung phone

Samsung has a special Find My Mobile feature that enables you to deactivate your device if you lost it or it was stolen. Follow the steps below to use this feature.

On an internet-enabled computer, visit the Find My Mobile for Samsung website.

Click the blue button in the middle of the webpage and type in your Samsung email address or phone and password to sign in. This will open a list of your Samsung phones and tablets.

Click the Samsung model you wish to secure.

Click Lock in the window on the right side of the webpage. It has an icon that resembles a smartphone with a padlock next to it.

in the window on the right side of the webpage. It has an icon that resembles a smartphone with a padlock next to it. Click Next . A pop-up message explaining your cellular device will be lock will appear on your screen with an emergency contact listed. This prevents your Samsung device from being turned off.

. A pop-up message explaining your cellular device will be lock will appear on your screen with an emergency contact listed. This prevents your Samsung device from being turned off. Enter a 4-8 digit pin and confirm it. Next, type an emergency contact phone number you can be reached at, followed by the message you wish to be displayed on the screen. The default text is This phone has been lost .

. Click Lock to deactivate it. You also have the option of deleting your phone data, if necessary.

How to block a stolen phone with an IMEI number in Nigeria

Follow the steps below to learn how to block a phone with an IMEI number in Nigeria.

Contact your mobile phone service provider

Immediately your device is stolen or lost, call your mobile service provider and explain this to the person who picks up your call. If you have the IMEI, you can read it out to them.

If you do not have the number, your mobile service provider can provide it on request. Note it down because you will need it to file a police report.

Your carrier will lock it, meaning the person with it cannot make calls or send text messages. Some mobile carriers have provided a code to block a stolen phone.

File a police report

The next step after contacting your carrier is visiting the nearest police station with the IMEI number. Filing a police report can help get your phone back. This is not always possible in Nigeria, but you should do it.

How to block a stolen phone on iCloud

This option is only available to iPhone users who have iCloud accounts. An iCloud account is mainly used to back up all important information on your device.

Note that this method only works if the Find My iPhone feature is enabled on your device. Follow the steps below to deactivate the device.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the iCloud website.

Enter your email address and password associated with your Apple ID to log into your iCloud account.

Click Find iPhone on the dashboard. The icon for this feature resembles a radar screen.

on the dashboard. The icon for this feature resembles a radar screen. Click All Devices (the green text at the top-centre of the webpage). This will display all your Apple devices.

(the green text at the top-centre of the webpage). This will display all your Apple devices. Click the specific one you want to lock under All Devices . If you only have one device, you will click on it.

. If you only have one device, you will click on it. Next, click Lost Mode at the bottom of the window on the right side of the webpage. This will open a new page in the window.

at the bottom of the window on the right side of the webpage. This will open a new page in the window. Enter a recovery phone number at which you can be reached. This step is optional but recommended.

Click Next at the top-right corner of the window.

at the top-right corner of the window. Type a message that will display on your lost phone's screen. The default message is This iPhone has been lost. Please contact me. You have the option of typing your own message.

You have the option of typing your own message. Click Done at the top-right corner of the window. This places the device in Lost Mode, meaning the person who grabbed it cannot unlock or use it.

NB: If you recover your iPhone, you can deactivate Lost Mode to continue using it. If you are worried about someone accessing sensitive data, you can erase all information.

Can I block my phone when it's stolen?

Yes, you can lock or deactivate your stolen phone. This can be done using the iCloud site for iPhones, Find My Device for Android, or Find My Mobile for Samsung users. You can also contact your carrier to block it.

How can I block my stolen phone with an IMEI number?

You can call your mobile service provider and explain your ordeal. The officials will use your IMEI number to lock it.

Can police track a stolen phone with an IMEI number?

Yes, the police department can track your lost device using the IMEI number. For this to happen, you must have the number when visiting the police station to file a lost device report.

Learning how to block a stolen phone is crucial in present-day Nigeria. If you have lost your device, it is wise to deactivate it to prevent sensitive information from leaking.

