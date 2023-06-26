A young woman has narrated how she took revenge on her former lover four years after he broke her heart

According to her, she got pregnant with the young man years ago but he abandoned her with the pregnancy

Four years later, he returned to beg for forgiveness and she accepted while plotting her revenge

A TikTok user with the handle @jessicatreats1996 has gone viral after getting revenge on her ex-boyfriend.

The young man reportedly abandoned her when she was only two weeks pregnant with him.

Lady ditches her man on their wedding day Photo credit: @jessicatreats1996/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to her, he came back four years later and proposed to her but she left him at the altar on their wedding day.

In her words:

"After leaving me with two weeks pregnancy. He came back 4yrs later and asked for forgiveness, and I said I've forgiven him. And he proposed to me and I accepted.

"Today na our wedding, Na so I carry myself go one owambe. Him generation come dey call me, see as I dey laugh their stupidity, heaven go far from una."

Netizens react as lady ditches her man on wedding day

Netizens have praised the user for her strength and resilience with many expressing how proud they were of her action.

@Crestizolink said:

“Sisterhood is proud of you."

@user4432475196813 reacted:

“This is good aswear.”

@Onyinyechi Happiness said:

“Sisterhood is proud of you. In our next meeting you will be in the VIP.

@Chika Joy said:

“This breakfast took 4yrs to cook, well-done sis the sisterhood is super proud of you.”

@Yhukky reacted:

“I can imagine the shame that will be on their faces.”

@chydinma reacted:

“We truly appreciate your efforts.”

@Ella said:

“I be wan vex before but it's the end for me you represented well. kudos.”

@Adajay commented:

“My dear just take care of yourself and the baby, God will not abandon you okay.”

@abolajitope commented:

“Serve him right, but temper justice with mercy.”

@Tejbags and Accessories reacted:

“Hmmmm heavy payback. He will be very disappointed.”

@My Boyfriend and His 4 Kids reacted:

“I just wanted to ask that hope he showed up for the wedding! didn't expect the ending though.”

@Tybello said:

“Imagine them no even know wetin woman dey go through with belle, make him go beg his mama cos na she gan ruin him life I swear.”

Watch the video below:

