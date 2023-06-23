A Nigerian man has cried profusely after his girlfriend, who promised to be with him forever, broke up with him

In a heartbreaking video, tears rolled down the young man's cheeks as he shared his situation with netizens

The sad man went on to narrate how he blocked many pretty girls because he wanted to stay faithful to his girl

A man has shared an emotional post after his girlfriend abruptly ended their romantic relationship.

While crying uncontrollably in a video, he recounted how he and his partner used to tell each other that they would never get separated.

Man in tears as girlfriend breaks up with him Photo credit: @thatblackbwoyy/Instagram.

He also lamented that he had blocked a lot of pretty girls because he wanted to be loyal to her.

Sadly, the lady ended the relationship out of the blue, and he could not control the pain that overcame him.

Netizens react as man cries uncontrollably over heartbreak

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments, with some men tagging the man 'weak' for crying over a woman.

However, others offered words of encouragement and advice on how to cope with heartbreak.

natty tabitha said:

“Eyah.”

adelewa reacted:

“You sha see say I single before you go meet person Wey go pieces your heart.”

skyleringgit said:

“God I don't want to ever go through this pain.”

kvng_ xxl commented:

“U no get play station for house?”

real_gregory360 reacted:

“If person cashout ur bae. Cashout another person girlfriend my gee.”

ot_tobi said:

“You don learn now, you won't make such mistake twice.”

james xox0007 said:

“Gee no Dey cry jare.”

omobolanle__ayinke reacted:

“No go find money Dey play.”

i_am__always__4tune said:

“No girl fit do me like this again for this life.”

lawskywalker said:

“Nah the fine girls wey him block dey pain an he don miss does yansh nah why him dey cry.”

official_greaze reacted:

“Na cane you need.”

widmaxrichie commented:

“Werey no go hustle so those girls can rush u.”

Watch the video below:

