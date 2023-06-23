A video spotted on Instagram shows a beautiful lady showcasing her dance moves on the road

Without an iota of shame, the gorgeous woman displayed her stylish moves and netizens marvelled

The clip which has gone viral on the popular app, Instagram, has garnered thousands of likes and comments

A young lady with beautiful melanin skin has captured the hearts of many after her dance video surfaced online.

The video showed the lady's impressive dance moves and stunning beauty, which has drawn admiration from people on the street and netizens all over the world.

Pretty lady shows off her impressive dance moves Photo credit: @soniabarbie_tucker/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The lady's admirable skin tone has been the subject of much discussion with many social media users commending her for her confidence and beauty.

Some netizens said she looked like a darker version of Rihanna because of her stunning look.

The video has been shared widely on social media platforms.

Netizens applaud cute lady with melanin beauty

_Drumarie__ said

“She has to be one of the prettiest women I've ever seen.”

braz2z commented:

“Since when you can post a 4 hours long video on Instagram?”

diamondxdennis reacted:

“She looks like a darker Rihanna. She's beautiful.”

acholi_fynest said:

“Sonia, we're straight women, but we flooding ur comments screaming GOD BLESS AFRICA!”

sweetmadamelilac said:

“I HATE BEING STRAIGHT. Lord have mercy. Women are the light of this world. Literally make it worth living just to witness this beauty. Blessings and protection to you!”

markesias said:

“idky she looks like a dark skin Rihanna.”

iesssoweird reacted:

“This is what I think my body looks like.”

eric_landly commented:

“People go see this kind thing and still choose to be Gay?”

_locstarrr said:

“Sonia you're so beautiful it hurts.”

theadeolacrown said:

“What Beyoncé said.... Brown skin girl.”

linamirrafit reacted:

“Don't mess up with an African beauty! Too much! "my favourite type of beauty! I can not understand how racism can even exist in the dictionary, imagine between people. Africa is love.”

lindaosifo said:

“C'mon girl.”

thediegoshowuk said:

“And then they will tell you to only have one wife. What if I come across her I should just ignore abi.”

nidhyrix said:

“You make black skin look so beautiful a réal rare gemme.”

stacyreed1011 reacted:

“They be wishing the could.”

bootztarot said:

“Face card on 10000.”

shantinaxoxo commented:

“Girl you are killn it! So gorgeous.”

ba.shir4367 reacted:

“I don't know why this video long pass my ex glory."

joyces_diary said:

“Why you so fine.”

sensei nyc reacted:

“Omg, I felt mesmerized. Lol.”

reavz93 commented:

“She so beautiful.”

iessthefoodfox said:

“Gorgeous! I'm mesmerized.”

enigivensunday reacted:

“Yea you got it.”

kaitetsi_gold reacted:

“Gorgeous Queen.”

× nichol x said:

“Do you have a clothing line? I love your fits.”

seanwpythian reacted:

“I'm not saying that there aren't any beautiful women of other ethnicities, but ain't NONE of them MORE beautiful than this woman!”

nsokimusic said:

“A dancing chocolate drop absolutely gorgeous.”

