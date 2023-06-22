A beautiful woman is considering turning her hair into a wig after losing it to a series of chemotherapy

The beautiful lady who's battling cancer lost all her hair after undergoing different sessions of chemotherapy

In a touching video, she displayed the large clumps of hair that fell off her head and sought advice from netizens

A woman identified as @petalpalmer_ on TikTok has shared a video of the large hair she lost during chemotherapy.

In the touching video, she kept the hair on her head and asked netizens for advice on how to make a wig with it.

Lady loses her hair to chemotherapy Photo credit: @petalpalmer/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The strong woman has been battling cancer for some time now and netizens have been showing their support to her via the comments section.

“All the hair I lost from chemo. Anyone knows how to make a wig?”, she asked.

Reactions as lady displays full hair she lost to chemotherapy

The video has since gone viral with many social media users sharing their experiences with hair loss during chemotherapy.

Others offered words of encouragement and support to the lady.

@Daisy said:

“My mom also is losing her hair in chemo but it continues to grow back curlier!! she always says her hair is just an extension and not all she is.”

@desss said:

“Praying for you.”

@scott reacted:

“And it’ll grow back more beautiful than before.”

@bRiyy commented:

“A wig or would make really good dreads.”

@Kandy said:

“With or without, you are so beautiful and radiant!!”

@Maddy said:

“I lost my hair too but not for that it ok your will come back stronger.”

@Naraas said:

“Make lock extension.”

@user1792311332650 said:

“You look beautiful, no matter what don’t ever let this get you down and also I Make wigs myself if you want I’ll make it and customize it for you.”

@Angel /baddie reacted:

“Stay strong your hair will grow back more positive than the hater.”

@Aleisha said:

“My mom also lost her hair from chemo but you don’t need hair to look beautiful!”

@may reacted:

“Me too sis.No strand of hair on my body left!”

Watch the video below:

Man survives cancer after doctors said he would die

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a one-minute video was able to display the power of prayer and having relatives around at a time of need. In the video that has been shared many times, a doctor had declared that the man would be dead between 24 to 48 hours but through family support and prayer he was able to live beyond the hours.

The family of the man gathered around him showing him love and attention while also praying for his healing. Soon afterwards, the man began to feel better and joined in prayer.

While his treatment continued to improve within a couple of days, he was able to walk without a stretcher. In a different scene, the man who was all smiles also ran to show that his health is improving. The video confirmed that the man lived for over 168 hours and there was no indication that he had died right after. As of the time of this report, the video has gathered 900,000 likes and over 31,000 comments on Tiktok.

