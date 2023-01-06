Popular skit maker Zicsaloma has shared his opinion on the popular ‘japa’ trend among young Nigerians especially

Zicsaloma, who said he doesn’t admire being a second-class citizen in another country said it looks like many have given up on the country

He added that he wished many youths would stay back to build the country they desire, a statement which sparked reactions

Popular skit maker Zicsaloma is currently making headlines after following a lengthy statement he shared on the ‘japa’ trend.

Zicsaloma, who happens to be against relocation said that being a 2nd class citizen in another man’s country was not something he admires.

Zicsaloma says he still has faith in Nigeria. Credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

He added that the mass relocation from the country showed many have given up on the country. On his part, Zicsaloma said he still had faith in Nigeria and really wants young people to stay back and ensure the country works.

The skit maker went on to advise young Nigerians who are keen on leaving to get adequate information about their preferred country.

An extract from his lengthy tweet read:

“I don’t know, but I feel somehow when I see people congratulate people who ‘japad’. It seems everyone is hopeless about the Nigerian situation; being a second class citizen in another man’s country is not something I admire at all.”

See his tweets below:

Netizens react to Zicsaloma’s tweet about Japa

See some of the reactions below:

theraelifestyle:

"Do what works for you. It’s your choice!"

dollynnadfisher:

"I rather be a second class citizen in a safe country with a good working system than to be in my homeland where Nigeria can happen to me.. choices differs but living in an unsafe place.."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Zic if to serve Nigeria is your choice please serve in peace. As for me and my household to serve Nigeria is not by force ."

declutter_sistah_ph:

"To each his own…."

officialkunleadegbite:

"My brother this is my thinking before oooo, but........ nevertheless no place like sha but if anyone have the opportunity to japa plsssss do..... most especially sacrifice it for your children you will tank me later in future ."

dr_omomurewa:

"Money don dey your hand bro na why you fit talk like this ."

