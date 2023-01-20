100+ confidence quotes for women to help with the self-esteem

Confidence is believing in yourself and your abilities realistically and securely. It is knowing that you can achieve anything you want in life. Confidence is important to every woman, and a self-assured woman is attractive. If you are a lady suffering from low-esteem issues, confidence quotes for women will come in handy.

Photo: pexels.com, @simple-models

Source: UGC

Life can be hard, and being confident will help you overcome many hardships and challenges. A lot of encouragement is needed for you to build confidence, and sometimes confidence quotes are all you need. They will help you to bring out the best from within. Below are some of the best confidence quotes for women to help their self-esteem.

Confidence quotes for women

Confident women are known to do great things in the world. It is, therefore, important to build self-confidence to know they can handle anything. Below are some confidence quotes for women to help empower and boost self-esteem.

Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will. – Frederick Douglass

Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else. ― Judy Garland

Action is a great restorer and builder of confidence. Inaction is not only the result but the cause of fear. – Norman Vincent Peale

The greatest discovery of any generation is that a human can alter his life by altering his attitude. – William James

When you're different, sometimes you don't see the millions of people who accept you for what you are. All you notice is the person who doesn't. –Jodi Picoult

With confidence, you have won before you have started. – Marcus Garvey

You are right whether you think you can or can't. – Henry Ford

A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it's in hot water. – Eleanor Roosevelt

The sky is the limit. – Amelia Earhart

Believe you can, and you're halfway there. – Theodore Roosevelt

Always remember, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. – A. A. Milne

Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve. – JK Rowling

Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that count. – Winston Churchill

You are never too old to set new goals or to dream a new dream. – C.S. Lewis

Famous women's confidence quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @dzianahasanbekava

Source: UGC

You may have heard about famous women who have done great things in life, such as Maya Angelo, Oprah Winfrey and many others. These confident women didn't achieve role model status by a fortnight. Below are some famous inspirational quotes from famous women to motivate you.

Find out who you are and do it on purpose. – Dolly Parton

Confidence makes you s*xy. – Queen Latifah

Courage is the price that life exacts for granting peace. – Amelia Earhart

It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else. – Erma Bombeck

The key to life is accepting challenges. Once someone stops doing this, he's dead. – Bette Davis

A girl doesn't need anyone who doesn't need her. – Marilyn Monroe

Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself. – Lucille Ball

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope or confidence. – Helen Keller

You wouldn't worry so much about what others think of you if you realised how seldom they do. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Aerodynamically the bumblebee shouldn't be able to fly, but the bumblebee doesn't know that, so it goes on flying anyway. – Mary Kay Ash

Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. – Helen Keller

Confidence is key. Sometimes, you need to look confident even when you're not. – Vanessa Hudgens

If everything were perfect, you would never learn and never grow. – Beyonce

Comparing yourself to someone else stops you from being who you are. – Alicia Keys

If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be. – Maya Angelou

Women belong in every place where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People give up their power by thinking they don't have any. – Alice Walker

Girls should never shy away from being smart. – Emma Watson

People who don't know that failure is inevitable achieve success. – Coco Chanel

Self-confidence quotes for her

Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk

Source: UGC

A woman must believe in herself and her abilities to live her best life. Self-confident women have achieved a lot, which can be seen in their lives. Here are some great quotes to help women with self-confidence.

The most beautiful thing you can wear is confidence. – Blake Lively

When you have a lot of confidence and feel like nobody can beat you, it's game over for everyone else. –Jason Day

You have to be yourself and go full of confidence and be courageous. – Gabby Douglas

There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle. – Albert Einstein

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim. – Nora Ephron

You have to have confidence in your ability and be tough enough to follow through. – Rosalynn Carter

Women that believe in each other can survive anything. Women who believe in each other create armies that will win kingdoms and wars. – Nikita Gill

Don't think about making women fit the world. Think about making the world fit women. –Gloria Steinem

Confidence is the most beautiful thing you can possess. – Sabrina Carpenter

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. – Eleanor Roosevelt

You don't have to play masculine to be a strong woman. – Mary Elizabeth Winstead

It is wonderful that nobody needs to wait a single moment before starting to improve the world. – Anne Frank

You'll never do a lot unless you're brave enough to try. – Dolly Parton

Don't take anything for granted. If you don't believe in yourself, nobody else will. Have a little more confidence. – Cathy Moriarty

It takes a lot for you to find your confidence, but you shouldn't let someone else be the person to find it for you. ― Justine Skye

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love. – Brene Brown

Confidence. If you have it, you can make anything look good. – Diane von Furstenberg

Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies. – Mother Teresa

If you want something, get it. Period. – The Pursuit of Happyness

You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop. – Rumi

Self-worth woman quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @jenyzest

Source: UGC

Self-worth is the internal sense of being good enough and worthy of love and belonging from others. Here are some motivational quotations on self-worth that women can use to improve how they see themselves.

You're always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company. – Diane Von Furstenberg

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. – William James

Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line. – Lucille Ball

You are the only person on earth who can use your ability. – Zig Ziglar

Loving yourself isn't vanity. It's sanity. – Katrina Mayer

You determine your self-worth. You don't have to depend on someone to tell you who you are. – Beyoncé Knowles

When you make a mistake, respond to yourself in a loving way rather than a self-shaming way. – Ellie Holcomb

Don't belittle yourself. Be BIG yourself. – Corita Kent

Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the face. ― Helen Keller

Self-love is not selfish love. You can love yourself while also loving others. It's not a zero-sum game. – Anon

Worthiness does not have prerequisites. – Brené Brown

Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it. – Maya Angelou

To love oneself is the beginning of a life-long romance. – Oscar Wilde

Self-respect, self-worth, and self-love all start with the self. Stop looking outside of yourself for your value. – Rob Liano

To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness. – Robert Morley

Self–worth is so vital to your happiness. If you don't feel good about yourself, it's hard to feel good about anything else. – Sandy Hale

There is a potential heroine in every woman. – Jean Shinoda Bolen

Accept and acknowledge your brilliance. Stop waiting for others to tell you how great you are! Believe it for yourself. – Iyanla Vanzant

The world's greatest thing is knowing how to belong to oneself. – Michel de Montaigne

Love is the great miracle cure. Loving ourselves works miracles in our lives. – Louise Hay

Confident woman quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @sorashimazaki

Source: UGC

A confident woman has something of value and is often admired by others. Use these confident woman quotes to bolster your self-esteem.

The best don't stick around when you treat them poorly; only the desperate do. – Shannon L. Alder

Get more confidence by doing things that excite and frighten you. – Jessica Williams

A confident woman knows that forgiving is important, but sticking around for constant abuse isn't being confident; it is called being a doormat. – Shannon L. Alder

Don't live down to expectations. Go out there and do something remarkable. – Wendy Wasserstein

There's nothing more reassuring than the sight of a confident woman. – Abhijit Naskar

Believing in yourself and having confidence gives you outer strength. – Nikki Bella

Know that everything's going to be alright when a woman takes charge. – Abhijit Naskar

When the heart is right, the mind and body will follow. – Coretta Scott King

The minute you learn to love yourself, you won't want to be anyone else. – Rihanna

A confident woman is a beautiful woman, inside and out. – Omar Cherif

If you're presenting yourself with confidence, you can pull off pretty much anything. – Katy Perry

If you can dance and be free and be embarrassed, you can rule the world. – Amy Poehler

Confidence comes not from always being right but from not fearing to be wrong. – Peter T. McIntyre

Find what makes you feel comfortable. The confidence you wear your clothes is what's going to shine. – Hayley Hasselhoff

Strong women quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @kebsvisuals

Source: UGC

Life is full of surprises, and being strong is important to help you weather the storms of life. Here are the best strong women quotes to help you believe in yourself during tough times.

Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try. – Gail Devers

Have confidence that if you have done a little thing well, you can do a bigger thing too. – David Storey

A strong woman accepts the war she went through and is ennobled by her scars. – Carly Simon

Courage is fear holding on a minute longer. – Lisa Tawn Bergren

Confidence comes with maturity and being more accepting of yourself. – Nicole Scherzinger

The level of confidence women can build in women-only groups is important. – Mae Jemison

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. – Melinda Gates

Life is ten per cent what you experience and ninety per cent how you respond to it. – Dorothy M. Neddermeyer

Confidence is one of the s*xiest things in guys and girls. – Danica McKellar

A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey that she will become strong.

Sometimes, if you fake confidence long enough, you will be confident. – Elle King

Never apologise for being sensitive or emotional. Let this be a sign that you've got a big heart and aren't afraid to let others see it. Showing your emotions is a sign of strength. – Brigitte Nicole

Confidence isn't optimism or pessimism and is not a character attribute. It's the expectation of a positive outcome. – Rosabeth Moss Kanter

There's something special about a woman dominating a man's world. It takes grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve never to take no for an answer. – Rihanna

A person's worth in this world is estimated according to the value they put on themselves. How one sees themselves will determine how successful one becomes in life. Every woman should work on their confidence for a more improved life. The above confidence quotes for women will help every woman with self-esteem improvement.

READ ALSO: 50 famous quotes by Mickey Mouse that are the essence of Disney

Legit.ng recently published an article about quotes by Mickey Mouse. Mickey Mouse is the oldest and one of the most loved cartoon characters. This character is a Walt Disney creation that has inspired generations for decades. His famous quotes are great for people of all ages.

Mickey Mouse has not only entertained but motivated kids and adults around the world. The character has great quotes with many lessons in daily life. These quotes are also hilarious and will spice up your life.

Source: Legit.ng