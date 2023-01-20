100+ confidence quotes for women to help with the self-esteem
Confidence is believing in yourself and your abilities realistically and securely. It is knowing that you can achieve anything you want in life. Confidence is important to every woman, and a self-assured woman is attractive. If you are a lady suffering from low-esteem issues, confidence quotes for women will come in handy.
Life can be hard, and being confident will help you overcome many hardships and challenges. A lot of encouragement is needed for you to build confidence, and sometimes confidence quotes are all you need. They will help you to bring out the best from within. Below are some of the best confidence quotes for women to help their self-esteem.
Confidence quotes for women
Confident women are known to do great things in the world. It is, therefore, important to build self-confidence to know they can handle anything. Below are some confidence quotes for women to help empower and boost self-esteem.
- Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will. – Frederick Douglass
- Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else. ― Judy Garland
- Action is a great restorer and builder of confidence. Inaction is not only the result but the cause of fear. – Norman Vincent Peale
- The greatest discovery of any generation is that a human can alter his life by altering his attitude. – William James
- When you're different, sometimes you don't see the millions of people who accept you for what you are. All you notice is the person who doesn't. –Jodi Picoult
- With confidence, you have won before you have started. – Marcus Garvey
- You are right whether you think you can or can't. – Henry Ford
- A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it's in hot water. – Eleanor Roosevelt
- The sky is the limit. – Amelia Earhart
- Believe you can, and you're halfway there. – Theodore Roosevelt
- Always remember, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. – A. A. Milne
- Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve. – JK Rowling
- Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that count. – Winston Churchill
- You are never too old to set new goals or to dream a new dream. – C.S. Lewis
Famous women's confidence quotes
You may have heard about famous women who have done great things in life, such as Maya Angelo, Oprah Winfrey and many others. These confident women didn't achieve role model status by a fortnight. Below are some famous inspirational quotes from famous women to motivate you.
- Find out who you are and do it on purpose. – Dolly Parton
- Confidence makes you s*xy. – Queen Latifah
- Courage is the price that life exacts for granting peace. – Amelia Earhart
- It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else. – Erma Bombeck
- The key to life is accepting challenges. Once someone stops doing this, he's dead. – Bette Davis
- A girl doesn't need anyone who doesn't need her. – Marilyn Monroe
- Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself. – Lucille Ball
- Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope or confidence. – Helen Keller
- You wouldn't worry so much about what others think of you if you realised how seldom they do. – Eleanor Roosevelt
- Aerodynamically the bumblebee shouldn't be able to fly, but the bumblebee doesn't know that, so it goes on flying anyway. – Mary Kay Ash
- Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. – Helen Keller
- Confidence is key. Sometimes, you need to look confident even when you're not. – Vanessa Hudgens
- If everything were perfect, you would never learn and never grow. – Beyonce
- Comparing yourself to someone else stops you from being who you are. – Alicia Keys
- If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be. – Maya Angelou
- Women belong in every place where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- People give up their power by thinking they don't have any. – Alice Walker
- Girls should never shy away from being smart. – Emma Watson
- People who don't know that failure is inevitable achieve success. – Coco Chanel
Self-confidence quotes for her
A woman must believe in herself and her abilities to live her best life. Self-confident women have achieved a lot, which can be seen in their lives. Here are some great quotes to help women with self-confidence.
- The most beautiful thing you can wear is confidence. – Blake Lively
- When you have a lot of confidence and feel like nobody can beat you, it's game over for everyone else. –Jason Day
- You have to be yourself and go full of confidence and be courageous. – Gabby Douglas
- There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle. – Albert Einstein
- Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim. – Nora Ephron
- You have to have confidence in your ability and be tough enough to follow through. – Rosalynn Carter
- Women that believe in each other can survive anything. Women who believe in each other create armies that will win kingdoms and wars. – Nikita Gill
- Don't think about making women fit the world. Think about making the world fit women. –Gloria Steinem
- Confidence is the most beautiful thing you can possess. – Sabrina Carpenter
- No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. – Eleanor Roosevelt
- You don't have to play masculine to be a strong woman. – Mary Elizabeth Winstead
- It is wonderful that nobody needs to wait a single moment before starting to improve the world. – Anne Frank
- You'll never do a lot unless you're brave enough to try. – Dolly Parton
- Don't take anything for granted. If you don't believe in yourself, nobody else will. Have a little more confidence. – Cathy Moriarty
- It takes a lot for you to find your confidence, but you shouldn't let someone else be the person to find it for you. ― Justine Skye
- The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love. – Brene Brown
- Confidence. If you have it, you can make anything look good. – Diane von Furstenberg
- Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies. – Mother Teresa
- If you want something, get it. Period. – The Pursuit of Happyness
- You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop. – Rumi
Self-worth woman quotes
Self-worth is the internal sense of being good enough and worthy of love and belonging from others. Here are some motivational quotations on self-worth that women can use to improve how they see themselves.
- You're always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company. – Diane Von Furstenberg
- Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. – William James
- Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line. – Lucille Ball
- You are the only person on earth who can use your ability. – Zig Ziglar
- Loving yourself isn't vanity. It's sanity. – Katrina Mayer
- You determine your self-worth. You don't have to depend on someone to tell you who you are. – Beyoncé Knowles
- When you make a mistake, respond to yourself in a loving way rather than a self-shaming way. – Ellie Holcomb
- Don't belittle yourself. Be BIG yourself. – Corita Kent
- Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the face. ― Helen Keller
- Self-love is not selfish love. You can love yourself while also loving others. It's not a zero-sum game. – Anon
- Worthiness does not have prerequisites. – Brené Brown
- Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it. – Maya Angelou
- To love oneself is the beginning of a life-long romance. – Oscar Wilde
- Self-respect, self-worth, and self-love all start with the self. Stop looking outside of yourself for your value. – Rob Liano
- To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness. – Robert Morley
- Self–worth is so vital to your happiness. If you don't feel good about yourself, it's hard to feel good about anything else. – Sandy Hale
- There is a potential heroine in every woman. – Jean Shinoda Bolen
- Accept and acknowledge your brilliance. Stop waiting for others to tell you how great you are! Believe it for yourself. – Iyanla Vanzant
- The world's greatest thing is knowing how to belong to oneself. – Michel de Montaigne
- Love is the great miracle cure. Loving ourselves works miracles in our lives. – Louise Hay
Confident woman quotes
A confident woman has something of value and is often admired by others. Use these confident woman quotes to bolster your self-esteem.
- The best don't stick around when you treat them poorly; only the desperate do. – Shannon L. Alder
- Get more confidence by doing things that excite and frighten you. – Jessica Williams
- A confident woman knows that forgiving is important, but sticking around for constant abuse isn't being confident; it is called being a doormat. – Shannon L. Alder
- Don't live down to expectations. Go out there and do something remarkable. – Wendy Wasserstein
- There's nothing more reassuring than the sight of a confident woman. – Abhijit Naskar
- Believing in yourself and having confidence gives you outer strength. – Nikki Bella
- Know that everything's going to be alright when a woman takes charge. – Abhijit Naskar
- When the heart is right, the mind and body will follow. – Coretta Scott King
- The minute you learn to love yourself, you won't want to be anyone else. – Rihanna
- A confident woman is a beautiful woman, inside and out. – Omar Cherif
- If you're presenting yourself with confidence, you can pull off pretty much anything. – Katy Perry
- If you can dance and be free and be embarrassed, you can rule the world. – Amy Poehler
- Confidence comes not from always being right but from not fearing to be wrong. – Peter T. McIntyre
- Find what makes you feel comfortable. The confidence you wear your clothes is what's going to shine. – Hayley Hasselhoff
Strong women quotes
Life is full of surprises, and being strong is important to help you weather the storms of life. Here are the best strong women quotes to help you believe in yourself during tough times.
- Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try. – Gail Devers
- Have confidence that if you have done a little thing well, you can do a bigger thing too. – David Storey
- A strong woman accepts the war she went through and is ennobled by her scars. – Carly Simon
- Courage is fear holding on a minute longer. – Lisa Tawn Bergren
- Confidence comes with maturity and being more accepting of yourself. – Nicole Scherzinger
- The level of confidence women can build in women-only groups is important. – Mae Jemison
- A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. – Melinda Gates
- Life is ten per cent what you experience and ninety per cent how you respond to it. – Dorothy M. Neddermeyer
- Confidence is one of the s*xiest things in guys and girls. – Danica McKellar
- A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey that she will become strong.
- Sometimes, if you fake confidence long enough, you will be confident. – Elle King
- Never apologise for being sensitive or emotional. Let this be a sign that you've got a big heart and aren't afraid to let others see it. Showing your emotions is a sign of strength. – Brigitte Nicole
- Confidence isn't optimism or pessimism and is not a character attribute. It's the expectation of a positive outcome. – Rosabeth Moss Kanter
- There's something special about a woman dominating a man's world. It takes grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve never to take no for an answer. – Rihanna
A person's worth in this world is estimated according to the value they put on themselves. How one sees themselves will determine how successful one becomes in life. Every woman should work on their confidence for a more improved life. The above confidence quotes for women will help every woman with self-esteem improvement.
