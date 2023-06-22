A beautiful Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after showing off the uniqueness of her face

In several videos shared via her official account on Twitter, the happy lady flaunted her face and netizens reacted massively

Her videos have been trending on social media as netizens take to the comments section to share their thoughts

A TikTok user identified as @darealberry_22 has caused a frenzy online after posting a video of her unique facial features.

In the video, the jovial Nigerian girl participated in a viral TikTok challenge that shows one’s green flags.

Pretty lady with unique face trends Photo credit: @dareal_berry32/TikTok

The clip showed her distinct body features including the shape of her face which netizens found strange.

Reactions trail video showing lady's facial features

Some people praised the lady for her confidence while others claimed that the shape of her face looked spherical like a box.

@Big Baby said:

“Na your real face be that Abi na filter?”

@Amie Lowe reacted:

“Alexa play "the box" by Roddy Ricch.”

@alexpaul7300 said:

“I like the way u are thinking outside the BOX, don’t worry haters will kick the BUCKET, as far as eating ur 3 Square meal in a day, much love.”

@OWOLABI of TikTok said:

“Abeg make I laugh finish before I pretend oh baby you look beautiful.”

@naa said:

“You can try less ponytail hairstyles and play around with free-falling hair around your face but go you. You rock!”

@Ariana backup reacted:

“What’s the square root of 25?”

@Umar Adamu372 commented:

“SAVING BOX.”

@Cadnan reacted:

“Always thinking INSIDE THE BOX.”

@Macmillan reacted:

“CONFIDENCE.”

@Max said:

“U look beautiful, just find the hairstyle that suits u more.”

@prince Lionel said:

“Do you work at the Box office?”

See the post below:

