A captivating video shared on Instagram shows a pretty girl with short stature dancing energetically

The young girl partook in a dance competition with another lady but stole the show with her energy and style

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video with many showering accolades on the young girl

A beautiful young girl with a small stature has taken social media by storm after her dance video surfaced.

The intriguing clip on Instagram showed her outshining a lady in an outdoor dance competition.

Girl with small stature steals the show during a dance competition Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram.

Despite her size, the agile young girl displayed impressive dance moves and exceptional skills which captivated netizens.

The girl's performance in the competition was so impressive that social media users crowned her the winner of the competition.

Her small stature did not deter her as she danced with grace and energy, leaving netizens in awe. The video has been shared widely on social media platforms.

Netizens applaud girl with small stature

meliperry4 commented:

“The baby adult of course.”

emepha_peerless said:

“Small leg dey shake.”

Mariam Kamara said:

“I'm just looking at her . Abeg She win jor.”

msbaniks said:

“Aunty kekere of course.”

am sweetnaana reacted:

“Baby Or kid or sister?”

jayree_opare reacted:

“I come in peace.”

inspector_gema reacted:

“The dwarf won.”

billets smiles said:

“Sorry ladies but akiti won.”

bundlesofpearls reacted:

“She's cute. The little cute lady won.”

rutherfords.kitchen reacted:

“Is she a little child? I see her videos around.”

Watch the video below:

Girl with small stature strolls down a street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized little girl has warmed the hearts of many on TikTok with her cuteness.

A video which has been going viral online showed the little girl walking down a street in a grand style as people watched and cheered her on. With a huge smile on her face, the happy girl smiled at everyone and someone filmed her in action.

Social media users have reacted massively to the clip with many insisting that the little girl is adorable. Her clip has been widely shared across several social media platforms.

