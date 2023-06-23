A couple has melted hearts on social media with their public display of affection towards each other

In a viral clip shared via TikTok, the man expressed his undying love for his woman, who is physically challenged in practical ways

Netizens have reacted emotionally to the viral clip, as many penned words of love and support to the couple

A young couple has gone viral on social media after showcasing their deep affection towards each other.

The young man, identified only as @boss.comedie5 on TikTok, shared videos of himself and his beautiful, physically challenged partner having fun on the road.

Man displays love for physically challenged lady Photo credit: @boss.comedie5/TikTok.

In one of the videos, the man laughed hard and playfully tried to annoy his girlfriend, who was walking with crushes.

Netizens observed the unique bond and affection the duo shared, and they applauded them for being able to find true love.

Reactions trail video of man and his disabled lover

Reacting to the clip, netizens reiterated how beautiful the woman looked while noting that the couple's love story was truly inspiring.

@123starboyw said:

“Love is beautiful.”

@Michael Golden reacted:

“She is so beautiful n lovely.”

@Gladys beauty consultant said:

“Much love for you both.”

@djotop said:

“Easy, More Love and Blessings to 2 of U.”

@Angel Gabriel said :

“Thanks for loving her more.”

@Two Things said:

“Love is sweet when you get the right person.”

@user5301616999124 said:

“God bless you.”

@RK reacted:

“God bless your relationship.”

@Devine Trisha commented:

“She is soo beautiful.”

Watch the video below:

Lovely old man holds wife's hands as they walk on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video showed an old couple still passionately in love after many years. In the video shared on TikTok by a user named @rollybobo7, the couple were seen walking hand in hand on the road.

They looked like they did not want to leave each other behind as they held hands tightly like a young couple. The old woman was the one walking in front while her husband walked behind her. The man held a walking stick in one hand while his wife held the other hand, as she pulled him along.

Though it is not yet clear where the video was recorded, some people suggested that the couple is from Anambra state. The video has since gone viral and inspired positive comments from a lot of young people.

