A Nigerian lady who is physically challenged has finally graduated from the University of Port Harcourt

To celebrate the outstanding achievement, the lady took to the dancing floor to show off beautiful steps

The video has gone viral and generated congratulatory messages from her fans who have seen the it

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a physically challenged lady who just graduated from university.

In a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok, the lady, @cindy_chilaka danced happily to celebrate the remarkable feat.

The lady danced to celebrate her graduation from UNIPORT. Photo credit: Instagram/@cindy_chilaka.

The lady with only one leg uses crutches to walk, which makes her story very inspiring.

Beautiful lady dances to celebrate graduation from UNIPORT

Shortly after finishing her last paper at the University of Port Harcourt, Cindy dropped her crutches and danced.

She was dressed in a white polo and black trouser and danced in public in a way that attracted attention.

On her polo, there were many inscriptions one of which is 'what God cannot do does not exist."

Some of her fellow graduates joined her to dace and to show off their happiness equally.

The video has attracted many congratulatory messaged for Cindy as people describe her as an inspiration to many.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@debbie_001e said:

"Congratulations darling. A friend of mine posted your picture on her status and I was really challenged. Indeed you are blessed beyond human imagination. More wins dearie."

@chika__emmanuel commented:

"I'm so proud of you... Congratulations my darling sister... Greater heights... You're beautiful."

@iam_linchpin reacted:

"I’m proud of you."

@_c.henry said:

"Congrats dear. So proud of you. All thanks to God for everything."

@jubsyl4life said:

"Congratulations beautiful lady. You wowed me with your smile & moves. May God open doors of favour unto you dear."

Source: Legit.ng