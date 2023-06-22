A young lady has gone viral on social media after showcasing her hilarious modelling skill to netizens

In a viral video shared via the popular app, TikTok, the lady was spotted striking epic poses inside her bedroom

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video with many claiming that her phone fell into the wrong hands

A beautiful lady has caused a loud uproar on TikTok after her hilarious video surfaced on the app.

The pretty lady stunned many netizens after showing off her funny modelling skill in her bedroom.

Lady strikes epic pose in her room Photo credit: @rds256974/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady identified as @poshbarbiee shared a video of herself striking epic poses in her room in cute attire.

In the viral clip, the lady stared closely at her mirror as she turned her body in different directions attempting to look like a model.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, netizens found her style very funny and awkward and this made her video a source of laughter for many viewers.

Reactions as lady strikes epic poses in her bedroom

The video has been viewed by thousands of people with many expressing their amusement in the comment section.

@teddy risky said:

“Sister Bernard.”

@mamalito reacted:

“Am only concentrating on the ceiling.”

@Angorit said:

“Bambi sorry to ask is everything alright.”

@Faithhezol commented:

“What’s going on here.”

@user5287951477355 said:

“Waytin dey sup for here.”

@officialpleasant said:

“TikTok na u do this one ooo.”

@Nwafor chinwendu said:

“Epitome of beauty.”

@portiaodonkor402 said:

“Another phone in the wrong hands.”

@Lindiway said:

“At least your camera is cameraing.”

@Glowhite reacted:

“I am not this bold.”

@Favour Savage said:

“Who carry phone give my ex sister.”

@shoty143 said:

“The top is new and the short is for the brother, hope so.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady makes funny faces at baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @perrykiss217, has shared a funny video showing her playing with a baby that was backed by a woman working in a compound.

The lady who was putting on a fez cap contoured her face into different expressions with the hope of getting a reaction from the kid. Despite making different faces, the baby kept looking at the lady without any reaction. While all that was going on, the mother was unaware.

Many people who reacted to the video said that they have once done the same thing to babies in public. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng