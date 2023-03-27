A Nigerian woman and her husband melted hearts on TikTok after their video went viral on the platform

The couple were seen walking hand in hand on the road, as they showed each other love despite their old age

The love between the old couple in the video has inspired positive reactions from young people on TikTok

A video shows an old couple who are still passionately in love with each other after many years.

In the video shared on TikTok by a user named @rollybobo7, the couple were seen walking hand in hand on the road.

The couple are old, but they still love each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@rollybobo7.

They seemed not prepared to leave each other behind as they held hands tightly like a young couple.

Old couple goes viral after showing love to each other

The old woman was the one walking in the front while her husband walked behind her.

It appears the man is weak, and the woman took it upon herself not to leave him behind as she helped him to walk as fast as possible.

Though it is not yet clear where the video was recorded, some people suggested that the couple are from Anambra state.

The video has since gone viral and inspired positive comments from a lot of young people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@hawawuaziz497 said:

"I'm sure this man was there for his wife when they were young because I can't be pulling my enemy like this when I'm old."

@anricjotop10 said:

"Then one governor will refuse to pay them pension."

@Young Alhaji Chidubem said:

"Where can I see them? I want to bless them."

@Sanusi Ayorinde said:

"Modern men in Nigeria can only pray for this. The model of such women is no longer available."

@user6253966458717 said:

"This love is real."

@Uloma Helen741 reacted:

"May God give them more years and I also tap from this blessing."

