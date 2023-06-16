Renowned Kenyan Chef Maliha Mohammed is set to test the waters on Friday in a trial cook-a-thon

The mother of two, who had previously cooked for 72 hours in 2018 has her sights set on shattering Hilda Baci's cooking record

Chef Maliha shed light on how many hours her cook-a-thon will last and revealed she has a sponsor

Hilda Baci's record is in danger of being broken as a renowned Kenyan Chef Maliha Mohammed starts her trial cook-a-thon on Friday.

On Tuesday, Guinness World Records announced Hilda Baci as the new holder of the record of the longest cooking by an individual.

40-year-old Maliha is undeterred and will commence her second trial cook-a-thon by 10:00 am. Via Instagram, the self-taught chef revealed that she will be doing the cooking in Tudor, Mombasa and it will last for 55 hours.

She added that 100 recipes will be prepared. Chef Maliah, who promised to have it transmitted on her Instagram live, had come on her Instagram live some minutes ago in readiness for the 10:00 am kick-off, Legit.ng confirmed.

"Hellooooo Kenya and the world.

"Tomorrow will be cooking non stop for 55hours and making 100 recipes.

"Leezzzzz gooooo.

"Tudor mombasa from Friday 10am to Sunday 5pm.

"This is a 2ND TRIAL TRAINING.

"Comment below which live should I go with for 55hours !!" she wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

The mother of two also revealed that she has a sponsor for her mock cook-a-thon. The chef had earlier revealed that she would be going for two records in August 2023, one of which is Hilda's.

Her trail cooking event will end on Sunday by 5: 00 pm.

Maliha Mohammed announces trial cook-a-thon

