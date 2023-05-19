Renowned Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed has sent social media into a frenzy following her fresh update

The 40-year-old has set her sights on breaking the cooking record by an individual set by Nigeria's Hilda Baci days ago

In a fresh update, she appealed for donations in cash or kind and spelt out what they would be used for

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed has appealed for donations in cash or kind ahead of her cook-a-thon trial scheduled for May 26, 2023.

The mother of two recently announced her intention to break two Guinness World Records including the one set by Hilda Baci.

Chef Maliha is appealing for financial support for her cook-a-thon. Photo Credit: @chefmalihamohammed

Source: Instagram

She said she would do a trial cook-a-thon which will run for 45 hours to test the waters. Via her Instagram page, she shared her account details, saying all cash donated will be for her preparation and overall expenses.

Maliha added that food she would cook at her trial cook-a-thon will be donated and distributed to a company for women's empowerment as well as her fans and loved ones that will troop out to watch her cooking live in her home. Her post reads:

"Kindly donate in cash or kind.

"Through mpesa no. 0706349213.

"All cash will help in preparation and overall expenses of the 45hours cooking trial.

"Let's donate and show some love.

"Food will be donated and distributed by @rehanabaluch empowering the African woman company (0113031976) and ofcourse for my fans, friends and family, who will come to see me cooking live in my home kitchen in Tudor Mombasa."

@awokwartemaa said:

"With all due respect ma'am, allow Hilda to enjoy the record for sometime. Maybe a year or two.... u don't look good right now in the eyes of most of us Black women."

@mrfarzar said:

"You should be getting sponsors not begging for donation, yall constantly competing with Nigerians it’s pathetic, good luck sha but try loosing all that weight before you attempt standing for 45hours."

@dr.mariabayer1 said:

"@chefalimandhry I remember randomly bumping into your victory video on NTV a few year back. What struck me was the lack of support, kweli hatupendani, you nailed it so effortlessly. This time round we must rally the country behind you. You have our support my dear."

@cutekiddies_closet said:

"Why do you have to go all this way just to compete with a young lady and you want donations meanwhile she did hers without begging for donations."

@chebichii_vale said:

"Please let Hildas star to win. Sio ati ju ameshinda unataka uwe star. Sio poa hivo. Mpee time yake kisha yako."

@ofoh_faith said:

"What is the donation for? To cook or to change your phone camera? Because with this camera, Guinness no fit verify evidence ooo set your priorities right."

@ramona_amiah said:

"Women though Hilda just ended hers not even a week after here you are already tryna get the attention.."

President Buhari hails Hilda Baci's milestone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Buhari had hailed Hilda Baci on her cooking feat.

In a statement released on his official Twitter handle on Monday, May 15, the President described her milestone as a "great day for Nigeria." He said:

"We're all very proud of what she has personally accomplished—and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight."

President Buhari stated that Baci is now a cultural icon that must be reckoned with as he urged other Nigerian youths to be inspired by her ground-breaking feat.

