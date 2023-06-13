Nigerian restauranteur Hilda Effiong Bassey has finally given an insight into how much was spent for her May 2023 cookathon

The Guinness World Record hopeful ventured on a 4-day cooking marathon tagged the 'Hilda Baci Cookathon' which began at 4:00 pm on May 11

Many Nigerians have wondered how she was able to pull off such a successful event that saw fans and guests eat for free

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has made public the whopping amount she spent for her 100-hour May cookathon.

The 27-year-old who surpassed Lata Tondon's record in a 4-day cooking marathon at Amore Gardens, Lekki in Lagos shared the cost, while releasing WhatsApp chats, as she defended herself in the ongoing N3m saga.

Hilda Baci said she spent over N80 million for the 4-day event. Photo Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

In the screenshot Legit.ng sighted on her Insta Story, Hilda told the Abuja brand that she spent over N80 million so people could eat and drink for free. In her words:

"I spent over N80m of my hard-earned money for my cookathon so people could eat and drink for free.

"I worked hard for years to get here but everyone is so quick to post things to tear me to shreds for their own benefit."

Hilda Baci defends herself in ongoing N3m saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported had Hilda Baci had defended herself with receipts in the ongoing N3 million saga.

In an Instagram Live broadcast on Monday night, Hilda shed more light on the whole deal and how she backed off after finding out about the N25k Meet and Greet part.

According to Hilda, she would never ask fans to pay to see her and recalled her last Akwa Ibom outing where she took pictures with about 300 fans and did not budge or charge the fans.

The Akwa Ibom indigene shared receipts, on her Insta Story, of her WhatsApp conversation with the event planner confirming how she backed out and refunded them the N3 million as soon as she found out about the N25k part.

Source: Legit.ng