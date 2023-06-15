Chef Damilola Adeparusi has caused a stir on social media after sharing a new photo

The beautiful chef just concluded her 120-hour cooking spree in Ekiti state in a bid to break a Guinness World Record

Reacting to her photo, netizens commented on the chef's glow, while others advised her to have some rest

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A determined Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has announced the completion of her 120-hour cook-a-thon in Ekiti state.

The lady, popularly known as Chef Dammy, quickly began her media rounds after completing her mission.

Chef Dammy glows in new photos Photo credit: @dammypas/Twitter.

Source: Instagram

Dammy began to make headlines after announcing the start of her cook-a-thon in Ekiti state.

Despite being slammed heavily by Nigerians for copying Hilda Baci's idea, the chef persevered until she finished the task.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She shared a new photo of herself during a media session, and netizens commented on her glow-up.

Reactions trail new photo of Chef Dammy

Eddie said:

"She is a better role model. Very modest. Not that striper all over social media."

Amina reacted:

"This is weird! She basically rode on Hilda’s coattails. Now, every time Hilda’s achievement is mentioned, there she is. Christians are the reason people don’t trust the Church! Just bizarre!"

ManOfGod commented:

"See beautiful decent girl with a smile. She dress properly. A wife material. A girl like this need to be celebrated always, any man would choose her over that one."

Omotayo added:

"Dammy don dey hot."

See the post below:

Chef Dammy and her team disappear from venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian culinary world has been abuzz with excitement as chef Dammy from Ekiti state set out to break Chef Hilda Baci's record of cooking for over 100 hours. However, the chef and her team suddenly left their cooking post, leaving Nigerians wondering where they went to.

A trending video captured the venue empty while the live video session was still ongoing. Nigerians expressed their curiosity about the chef and her team and why they left.

Some netizens claimed the chef got upset. The video was posted TikTok by @greatky, who has been following the cooking marathon with the caption: "Ekiti record breaker and her team don disappear. Only God knows where them go."

Source: Legit.ng