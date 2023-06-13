Guinness World Records announced Hilda Baci as the new world record holder after she defeated Lata Tondon

To show her happiness, the Nigerian chef said the announcement was the biggest news she had ever received

Nigerians trended her name on Twitter as they kept praising her for portraying Nigeria in a good light

The wait finally ended as Guinness World Records confirmed Hilda Baci as the world record holder for a person with the longest hours of cooking.

Hilda, who showed big support for Chef Dammy, another Nigerian attempting to break the same record, reacted to the good news.

Hilda Baci emotional as Guinness World Records announced her

In her words:

"This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much."

The was so grateful that the news she had awaited came. Many Nigerians crowded her comment section in celebration.

@mumiyo_ said:

"Congrats babe!"

@_that_blackgirl said:

"We love youuuuuuu."

@prince_senibo said:

"Congratulations baby gurl."

@lovebeing_suzy said:

"Na we gan gan be HE-DAN. I love my Nigerian brothers and sisters."

@BADDIEKIMMYK said:

"Hilda Baci, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUSSSS."

@ObiChijiokefest said:

"Congratulations Hilda Baci the God you serve never fails. Don’t mind that enemy of progress Dammy."

Hilda called her friends baddie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Hilda showed off all her beautiful friends days ago. In a video that went online, Hilda called them her baddies.

They all sang Ice Spice's In Ha Mood, and catwalked out of a room. Many men who watched their videos online said that the ladies were beautiful as they tried to assess the ladies each.

Hilda Baci paused to rest during cooking

In similar news, popular Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci paused her cooking marathon after she surpassed the old record held by Lata Tondon for several hours.

Hilda went ahead to set up a new one as she hit 100 hours mark. Social media platforms were agog with news of her success.

