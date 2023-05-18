While it took four years for Hilda Baci to smash India's Lata Tondon's record, it may not take that long for the Nigerian's feat to be matched

This is because a renowned Kenya chef Maliha Mohammed who cooked for 72 hours in 2018 has her sights set on it

Maliha is however not new to attempting world records as far as cooking is concerned as this article would show you

Nigeria's Hilda Baci's cooking record is in danger of being broken following Kenya's chef Maliha Mohammed's declaration of interest to go for it in August.

The renowned chef had in the past attempted to enter the Guinness Book of Records by going for cooking challenges but had been unsuccessful.

She had in 2019 cooked for 75 hours non-stop. Photo Credit: @chefmalihamohammed

Source: Instagram

Here are 10 stunning facts about chef Maliha Mohammed you may not know about:

1. Chef Maliha is a 40-year-old woman and has two kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. She has a passion for cooking that began at the tender age of eight. She would spend holidays alongside her late mother, father, and grandmother, honing her culinary skills.

3. Born and raised in Mombasa's Old Town, Maliha's diverse background stems from her Ugandan father and Tanzanian mother.

4. Maliha's culinary journey took a significant turn when she served as a cook in the palace of Saudi Arabian Prince Khalid Bin Mishail Al Saudh in Riyadh from 2009 to 2010, gaining invaluable experience.

5. The year 2014 marked an important milestone for Maliha as she competed in the Royco Fuata Fleva contest, emerging as a semi-finalist and showcasing her exceptional talent.

6. As a self-taught cook, Maliha not only prepares delicious Swahili dishes but also shares her knowledge with newly wedded women, housemaids, and girls, empowering them in the art of cooking.

7. Demonstrating her endurance and dedication, Maliha participated in a cook-a-thon at the Technical University Of Kenya, cooking nonstop for 36 hours over a weekend in May 2019.

8. During this incredible feat, Maliha managed to prepare an astonishing 100 meals, showcasing her remarkable skills and culinary prowess.

9. Currently, Maliha serves as a culinary arts chef at Gourmet Academy 254, where she imparts her knowledge and expertise to aspiring culinary artists.

10. Recognizing her outstanding contributions to the field, Maliha was honored with the Woman of Excellence in Tourism award by the Kenya Association of Women in Tourism (KAWT) in 2021.

Maliha's culinary journey and facts, culled from Kenya's Mpasho, is a testament to her passion, resilience, and dedication to the art of cooking, inspiring others to embrace the joy of preparing delicious meals.

Liberian chef makes fresh statement on Hilda Baci's record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Liberian chef Aloycious had made a fresh statement on Hilda Baci's feat.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the CEO of Aloycious Kitchen said he supported Hilda but stated that Nigerians saw it differently.

He added that records are meant to be broken and said that if his team wants him to take up the challenge of breaking Hilda's record, he will take it up in the future without fear.

He urged for calm, saying everyone awaits Hilda's record to be certified by Guinness World Records, after which he can start his journey.

Source: Legit.ng