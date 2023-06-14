Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon attempt has continued to stir negative reactions from many people on social media

One of the critics of the young lady's effort has taken a step further by calling for the arrest of the chef

The fire of criticism of Chef Dammy got more fuel after Guinness World Record certified Hilda Baci on Tuesday as the record holder for an individual cook-a-thon

A Nigerian man has called for the immediate arrest of Chef Dammy and her team over her cook-a-thon.

On Wednesday morning, Damilola Adeparusi hit her target of 120 hours of cooking amid jubilation from folks and criticisms from others.

He urged the DSS to swoop in on the chef. Photo Credit: Premium Times, Twitter/@SpiritWordGM

Source: Twitter

Digital marketer Oyiga Micheal, in a tweet on Tuesday, June 13, appealed to the Department of State Services (DSS) to swoop on the chef and her team.

Micheal stated this just after he congratulated the young chef and her pastor for the success of her cooking attempt. While quoting a video from Dammy's cook-a-thon, he wrote:

"Congratulations to everyone involved. Particularly to chef Dammy. she has been amazing all through and to the Head Pastor as well.

"Immediately the time clocks at the 120hour mark, Police and DSS should swoop in and arrest all of them."

See his post below:

Mixed reactions trail the man's comment on Chef Dammy

@williamsceo_ said:

"Nah because say she no get nyarsh and she is not influential that’s why you all are hating on her , but don’t be surprise she is going to break the record and GWR will recognize her as she break the record."

@inumidun_ said:

"Chef dammy is just another visual representation of the power of social media, she might be doing rubbish but she’s gained her audience."

@Omenka7Crown said:

"Please, someone should make me understand what's happening here. Was the time truly fast-forwarded or, was that some sort of video editing? Why the salvage comment involving police/DSS/arrest...???"

@RowlyDaDon said:

"Didn’t see that coming.

"Not fair.

"She has earned her popularity.

"I hope this opens doors for her."

@Anna93334285100 said:

"Especially the pastor..as his big brother didn’t work he used one of them to do cookathon."

@TekMayor said:

"I was like "Abi make I deck this Michael ni?" Until I saw the ending. They deserve to be behind bars."

@davidoghe said:

"Whenever you make an attempt to achieve your dream goals, the moment you get it, may the DSS and police swoop in and you and everyone that assisted you."

Actor Ugezu slams Chef Dammy for her cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ugezu had reacted to Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon.

A few weeks after social media buzzed with pomp and fanfare over Hilda’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by an individual, Chef Dammy attempted to break the same record by beating Hilda’s time.

The young Ekiti chef’s attempt stirred mixed feelings on social media, with some netizens bashing her.

According to him, Dammy did not even wait for Hilda to be confirmed as a Guinness World Record holder but decided to compete and deny her confirmation.

Source: Legit.ng