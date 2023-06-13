Hilda Baci, a 27-year-old Nigerian chef, is currently the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes as confirmed on Monday.

She cooked more than 100 pots of food during her four-day stint in the kitchen, mostly Nigerian dishes such as jollof rice and akara.

Here are six benefits she might enjoy as a world record holder:

The Nigerian Chef will benefit a lot from this record. Photo credit: Hilda Baci Source: Instagram

Source: TikTok

1.Highly valued certificate

She will receive a certificate from Guinness World Records to officially recognise her achievement. This will be a tangible proof of her hard work and dedication, and something she can display proudly in her restaurant or home.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2. Global visibility

She will be featured on the Guinness World Records website and social media platforms, reaching millions of people around the world. This will give her exposure and fame, and also inspire others to attempt their own records or learn more about Nigerian cuisine.

3. Source of inspiration

She will have the opportunity to inspire young African women to chase their dreams and pursue their passions. She said she attempted this record to “put young African women on the map” and to show them that anything is possible with determination and courage.

4. Monetary value

She will gain more recognition and publicity for her restaurant, My Food by Hilda, and attract more customers and fans. Her restaurant is located in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and commercial hub. She offers a variety of dishes from different regions of Nigeria, as well as continental and intercontinental cuisines.

5.Lifelong value

Sometimes, companies want to use the names of people who have done amazing things. People like Hilda Baci with Guinness record may get offers from companies to work with them.

6. Touring around the world

People who have Guinness records are often asked to join events, meetings, and TV shows, where they can get paid for being there.

7. Monetization through authorship

Hilda Baci can also make money by telling her story in a book, or by making things that are related to her record.

Why we deducted almost 6 hours from Hilda Baci's time, Guinness World records gives reason for action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Guinness World Records has explained why it deducted over six hours from Hilda Baci's official final total.

Hilda had done 100 hours of cooking at her May 2023 cook-a-thon but was recently awarded for 93 hours and 11 minutes by GWR.

Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

Source: Legit.ng