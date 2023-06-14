The success of Hilda Baci, who emerged as a Guinness World Record holder, has inspired Nigerians who like to have fun

Due to the success of her cookathon, funny Nigerians on social media are staging their own cookathons to catch cruise

One of them, who released hilarious photos has gone viral and gained attention after being reposted by many on Facebook

Some Nigerians on social media are staging fake cookathons so as to catch fun and go viral.

This is coming after the resounding success of the Hilda Baci cookathon, which ignited a new quest to break Guinness World Records among Nigerians.

Hilda Baci inspires Nigerians who want to break records

Hilda Baci hosted a cookathon in May, during which she cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

On Tuesday, June 13, the Guinness World Records named her the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

She effectively took the record from Lata Tondon. Not only that, she has since become a celebrity because of the popular cookathon.

Nigerians got inspired by her success and started looking for ways to also break a world record and go viral.

There are serious ones because Chef Dammy, who is cooking in Oye-Ekiti has completed 120 hours which was her aim.

Nigerians catch cruise with fake cookathon

However, some have joined the chase with funny photos circulating on Facebook.

One of them shows a lady and a man behind a small camp gas placed on a plastic table. The photos have gone increasingly viral and were reposted by Nsikak Udoh Esua.

The man was seen in one of the photos wiping sweat from the lady's face. A board behind them has 'Longest cooking record, 500 hours' written on it.

Another board indicates that she and her assistant chef have already cooked for 343 hours.

Facebook users react to funny cookathon photos

Onyekachi Azubuike said:

"I no fit laff abeg."

Hero Hero-chukwu said:

"Can you imagine the utensils?"

Adedayo Gabriel Fatoki commented:

"Cooking on a plastic table."

Engr Joshua T. Fiyebo said:

"People wey normal for this country nor plenty!"

Chef Dammy cooks for 104 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chef Damilola Adeparusi cooked for over 104 hours.

The chef started cooking on Friday, June 9 and she aimed to cook for 120 hours.

Nigerians on social media rallied support for her and some visited the venue of her cookathon.

