Guinness World Record's announcement of Hilda Baci as a record holder has sent Nigerians into a frenzy

The body, however, did not award her for 100 hours of cooking like many had envisaged and explained why

The restauranteur made a mistake that led to the deduction of almost seven hours of her cooking time

Guinness World Records has explained why it deducted over six hours from Hilda Baci's official final total.

Hilda had done 100 hours of cooking at her May 2023 cookathon but was recently awarded for 93 hours and 11 minutes by GWR.

In a broadcast via its verified Twitter handle, GWR explained the deduction thus:

"However, anyone attempting a marathon record receives five minutes break for every hour that they complete.

"This is to allow suitable rest breaks for the participants, due to the prolonged nature of these records.

"In this case, there was a miscalculation when it came to Hilda's rest breaks, meaning we are unable to award the 100 hours claimed."

An excerpt from GWR's website blamed the deduction on a mistake from Hilda. The excerpt reads:

"Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt."

Reactions trail GWR announcement of Hilda Baci as a record holder

Hilda Baci shares cost of her May 2023 cookathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci had shared the cost of her Lagos cookathon.

The 27-year-old who surpassed Lata Tondon's record in a 4-day cooking marathon at Amore Gardens, Lekki in Lagos shared the cost, while releasing WhatsApp chats, as she defended herself in the ongoing N3m saga.

In the screenshot Legit.ng sighted on her Insta Story, Hilda told the Abuja brand that she spent over N80 million so people could eat and drink for free.

