A trending conversation between Hilda Baci and her mother about Guinness World Records verification has surfaced online

In the chat shared by Hilda, the woman revealed the time her daughter would be verified by GWR

Hilda shared the chat on Instagram shortly after it was officially announced that she has become the current holder

Chef Hilda Baci has shared her conversation with her mother where she predicted the exact time she would be certified by Guinness World Records (GWR).

This is coming shortly after the chef broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, with 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Leaked chat between Hilda Baci and mum over GWR verification Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram

The record was previously held by Chef Lata Tondon, from India, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Hilda's mother had revealed her daughter's success just a day before the Guinness World Record (GWR) declared her a record breaker.

In a WhatsApp conversation shared by Hilda on her Instagram story, her mother said:

"Hilly before Wednesday morning the GWR will say yes in Jesus name amen. Hilly u will be congratulated this week in Jesus name amen."

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Hilda praised God for making her mother's statement come true the way she said it.

"My mummy said it will come before Wednesday and God did it", she said.

Hilda, who is a chef and a food blogger, started cooking on May 11, 2023, and her cooking marathon ended on May 15, 2023.

Hilda also expressed her gratitude to her team and her supporters.

Reactions trail Hilda Baci's chat with her mother

@omp55 said:

"Awww a prayerful mum is important."

@jacobemm6 reacted:

"How did she know though? Holy spirit?"

@adanneleonard added:

"Her mum always a prayer magnet to children. I tap to your blessing ma."

See the post reshared by @mediagist below:

Source: Legit.ng