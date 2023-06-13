Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey has shared receipts and WhatsApp conversations as she defended herself over the N3 million saga

This comes after an Abuja brand vowed to sue the Guinness World Record hopeful after she denied knowledge of their N25k Meet and Greet event

The 27-year-old shared the mistake she made and how she refunded the event planner the N3 million

Chef Hilda Baci has defended herself over the threat of a lawsuit by Abuja event planner, Vibebyanns.

Vibebyanns had, in the wake of Hilda's denial of their N25k Meet and Greet for the chef, put out a statement affirming that both parties were in agreement and vowed to sue her 'to ensure justice is seen.'

Hilda Baci said she already did a refund of the N3m before now. Photo Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram Live broadcast on Monday night, Hilda shed more light on the whole deal and how she backed off after finding out about the N25k Meet and Greet part.

According to Hilda, she would never ask fans to pay to see her and recalled her last Akwa Ibom outing where she took pictures with about 300 fans and did not budge or charge the fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I cannot be asking people to pay to see me and stuffs like that," she said.

The Akwa Ibom indigene shared receipts, on her Insta Story, of her WhatsApp conversation with the event planner confirming how she backed out and refunded them the N3 million as soon as she found out about the N25k part.

She admitted making the mistake of handling the deal herself instead of having her manager do it as has always been the case.

Hilda noted that the deal came through a friend and that was why she thought handling it herself was not a bad idea.

Watch the Instagram Live broadcast from Hilda Baci below:

Reactions trail Hilda Baci's defence to Vibebyanns lawsuit

@_itzmimi said:

"U did well by clearing the air . We love you and we believe you because we have known you from time immemorial. Things like this comes with fame and it’s inevitable. I pray God grant you the strength to pull through at each given moment."

@bae_borah said:

"It’s not okay to lie against anyone at allwe believ you❤️but Omo una cost ooo3m for meet and greet,dem go still buy food stuffs feed people all for free?"

@cheendy_sc said:

"When I saw the flyer I was like can this be truth,cause I didn’t see it on ur page and people wey like 25k for what all sorts of talks.Good you clear the air babe,no one can drag ur name or brand name to mud never.."

@preeety_bee_ said:

"Baby girl I follow drag you for twitter but thanks for clearing the air coz I die for your matter and didn’t expect that you’ll be charging 25k to see you."

@_obaseoyi said:

"I think when you tweeted that you are not aware of any meet and greet, you should have explained all these before they posted what they did on their page."

Hilda Baci reacts to Chef Dammy's cookathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci had reacted to Chef Dammy's cookathon in Ekiti state.

In her post, Hilda Baci hailed Chef Dami's courage, boldness and passion for taking on such a daunting challenge.

The Awka-Ibom-born celebrity chef also urged Dami to embrace her journey and learn from its unique experience while she inspires others with her unwavering spirit.

Source: Legit.ng