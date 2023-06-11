A Nigerian lady who went to Ekiti to witness Dammy cook during her cookathon challenge narrated a bad experience

The lady said after she was asked to pay N1k for VIP treatment, she and her friend had a bad time

Moments after she was at the venue, she was asked to excuse other VIPs who had paid to come in

A Nigerian lady, Debbie Agboola, who was at the venue where Chef Dammy is currently cooking and working on beating Hilda Baci's 100-hour record, has shared her story about the visit.

The lady said she was surprised when she got to the venue and was told there was an N1k gate fee for VIPs, and those who paid would be served food, unlike the regulars who would stay downstairs.

The lady said that she was not served food despite paying. Photo source: Debbie Agboola

Source: Facebook

Experience Dammy's cooking venue

Deebie claimed that she transferred N2,000 for her and her friend. She was surprised to learn that the money would only cover the day and not the duration of the 120 hours cooking period. VIPs were promised photos, entrance and food.

She added that on getting into the venue, they met five other VIPs who had already paid. Moments later, she was shocked when they served rice in a tray for 10 people who did not pay to eat together. She voiced her concern and was assured their VIP food would come.

The same situation happened when toast bread and egg were served. The lady said regulars ate and VIPs struggled. She got pepper soup later before being told to go outside so others could come in.

In her worlds:

"As we were discussing, that was how one of their team came to tell us to go outside and let other people come in. Uncle, was that our agreement? was that what you told us before we paid? He started stammering.

"I gave him another idea, I told him there's still space that they should bring in more chairs that we would adjust for them."

The lady sad she later met many people at the entrance who had paid but were yet to gain entrance into the venue.

Read her full Facebook post here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olanrewaju Banwo said:

"I guess they must have managed it wrongly, but in comparison most people who went for Hilda's own was basically to cheer her up they never bothered if they ate or not."

Emenike Emmanuel said:

"So this is what people have been rooting for? I said I won’t comment on this until I read from someone with a firsthand experience of what’s going on there."

Uyi Jenny Ebohon-Ero said:

"I said the motive was wrong. It's unfortunate they are using her to collect 1k."

Bushra Olabisi Olatunji said:

"Lobatan,Chef Dammy's challenge came at a very wrong time,u aren't well prepared... You shld av waited till HILDA'S authentication before springing up, anyways best wishes."

Source: Legit.ng