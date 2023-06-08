Nigerian superstar songstress shared her recent experience at one of the passport offices in Lagos state

The Duduke crooner revealed that she was compelled to return home and change her outfit before being permitted inside

Simi explained that even when someone brought up the fact that she was the renowned music star, it made no difference

Popular Nigerian Afropop diva Simi has narrated her recent encounter at one of the passport offices in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, she recounted that they refused to let her into the formal premises, accusing her of being dressed indecently.

She stated that they advised her to go back and dress properly and that she needed to contact the person who was assisting her.

Deja's mother added that one of their employees informed them that she was music star Simi, but the man at the entrance still insisted that she go back home to change her clothing before entering.

"The passport office said I dressed indecently, and they said I must dress well before I can go in. So I called the person that was helping me, and he told them I'm Simi, but they still didn't allow me to go in. I feel embarrassed, and I was forced to go back and change my clothes to cover my body."

Internet users react to Simi’s video

miss_schollie:

"Immigration officers will humble you naso one tell one 70 something years old woman to answer him Yes sir ."

lizzylope_:

"Lmao anything that has to do with government office, just put on your mary amaka attire, plus no lashes or colored hair. Sigh!"

malzzykabz:

"The guy was right. He's doing his job, no matter what. Try by all means to dress like a married woman who's responsible to a lovely husband and a daughter. The dress you wore wasn't bad, but dressing like that to a government office is not allowed even in some Africa gvoffices. No hard feelings ❤️."

funboi_musicbox:

"Key note: “You’re still going to be paid the same salary you were paid last month”. No too do."

