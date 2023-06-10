Chief Damilola Adeparusi has become a popular topic of discussion on social media as she goes on a journey to cook for 120 hours

Determined to beat Hilda Baci's record, the lady has now cooked for over 30 hours, and going strong

A photo showing her picking beans during her task sparked heated debate among Nigerians online

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has become popular in the media as she went after Hilda Baci's 100 hours record.

The chef from Ekiti said that she would go on a cooking journey for five days. Nigerians thronged social media with mixed reactions.

Many people still showed her support despite criticism online. Photo source: @SpiritWorldGM

Source: Twitter

Dammy picked beans

While some people believed that the sky was big enough for everyone to fly, others believed it was still too early to beat Hilda's record.

Hours after she started cooking, a photo showing Damilola and her assistant picking beans got more people talking.

A Twitter user, @Bellaaderonke, who shared the photo noted that her gas cooker was off as she picked the beans.

See the photo below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@InspireAA asked:

"Yes, what is wrong with that?"

She replied:

"They said cooking meal prep isn’t part of it."

@olateeman said:

"Na strategy work smart not hard."

@iamswag6ixsneh joked:

"To pick beans alone na pickathon on its own."

@Chief_Olaitan said:

"I don’t even want to see stuff like this. Must it be the cooking record you go for? Even when they haven’t awarded Hilda’s."

@pixel_savant said:

"Na classism go kill Nigerians sha. If your issue is her being unnecessarily competitive I can even understand. But all I see is you people making fun of her inferior equipment and setting."

@oneshygirl_ said:

"I’m sorry, why are people mocking this lady? Everyone has the right to do what they want. Nobody has monopoly of GWR, and there’s no timeline to break records."

BROAD'EMEKA said:

"Hilda doesn't have the Monopoly of anything. And besides she's not an official record holder yet so..."

Damilola cooked for 31 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Damilola cooked for 31 hours on the second day of her cooking marathon. The lady is still going strong as she danced during her live cooking session on Instagram. She also has new clothes for the day.

Support for the chef has since grown since news of cooking hit social media on Friday, June 9. As of the time of writing this report, over 300 people were watching her live video on Instagram.

Hilda in beautiful gown

In other news, Hilda showed people that she was living her best life no matter what life threw her way.

In a TikTok video that stirred massive reactions, the Nigerian chef in a fine gown cat-walked and turned around. She did it as if she had been on the runway for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng