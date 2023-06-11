Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Chef Damilola Adeparusi is gradually climbing to reach her 120 hours cooking target. Is she does so, she will be giving Hilda Baci's record a wide gap.

The Ekiti chef has now cooked for 53 hours as at the time of writing this report. Over 200 viewers were hooked to her Instagram live session in the early hours of Sunday, June 11. There is nothing stopping the chef now.

The support for Chef Dammy keeps growing. Photo source: @spiritwordglobalmission

Source: Instagram

Standing on her feet, the chef continues cooking with strength as her double-faced has stove kept burning. She is on a mission. Watch her live session here.

The Twitter handle of Spirit World, the organisation supporting her, tweeted the moment she cooked for over 50 hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

More details later....

Source: Legit.ng