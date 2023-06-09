A Nigerian lady who was asked to monitor her mum's shop while her parent was away feasted on the woman's sacks

The lady danced in a funny video as she vibed to a song while picking up a bottle of drink from the freezer

Among those who reacted to her video were some who wished their mother had a provision store

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of how she enjoyed herself after her mother left her alone in her provision shop.

Immediately the woman left, she danced towards a deep freezer and grabbed a drink bottle. She (@_dunnii_xx) proceeded to where the chin chins were kept and tore one.

The lady danced and she picked a bottle of drink. Photo source: @_dunnii_xx

Source: TikTok

Lady ate mother's provisions

She dramatically fed on the snack and a bottle of drink. People who watched her video found it very funny.

TikTokers narrated their similar experiences. Some hoped she would not ruin her mother's business with free eating.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

somtoagbai said:

"She taught I sold very well,coz market dey reduce badly."

Mofiyin said:

"To think this could have caused beating as a child now I just take it like I own it."

@_it’sjustdanny said:

"Me always imagining my mom having a shop so I can do this."

YoursEver said:

"This was me in my aunty’s shop."

Sharon said:

"Like e get where I go chop reach I go use my conscience drop like 5h Bkus e finish."

Arabella said:

"You wan send your mama go back village."

Tomato said:

"Carry me follow body next time."

Chukyansh said:

"Pilfering if you like finish everything."

Lady assisted mum in market

Source: Legit.ng