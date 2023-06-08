House hunting comes with plenty of imagination, hope, and excitement to get a befitting apartment that suits your taste

While some people have great news to share about their experiences, some others had it rough

In Lagos state, a woman was dismayed to see the apartment an agent showed her for a whopping sum of N1.5 million

Searching for a house in Lagos, the most populated state in Nigeria, feels like squeezing water from a rock.

Only a few lucky people have amazing tales to tell about their house-hunting spree in the state.

A Nigerian lady with the handle victoire_manhounou on TikTok was sadly not one of those with an amazing experience as she also faced a tough time.

In her video, Victoire displayed the substandard apartments that were up for grabs with high annual rent.

The disappointed woman said she was already informed that finding an apartment within her budget was difficult but she trusted in God before embarking on the house-hunting journey.

An agent first took her to an apartment going for N1.5 million but everything about the house was not befitting for her class.

Reactions as lady shares video of N1.5 million house in Lagos

@jerome said:

“Must you stay on the island, hmmm come to Egbeda madam and see a new beautiful flat for 600k with steady light.”

@Seyifunmi reacted:

“Try yaba, iwaya, onike. I’m sure you will get something nice.”

@24.7.beauty_ said:

“Pls change your agent.”

@MILAN commented:

“That house should be 250k .”

@Plant Boy reacted:

“Jesus! The government has to intervene cause it’s becoming outrageous.”

@THE WIG BAR commented:

“My dear exercise patience u will see within ur budget, I can relate.”

@Eunice_jerry said:

“The worst part is they’ll not build good houses and put their price, they’ll build rubbish and put ridiculous amount na people wey dey take am I blame.”

@Ufuoma peace reacted:

“My father's house is wasting in warri, rent for two bedroom 1.5m landlords are making in lagos.”

@God’s fave said:

“Omo! Na hin my papa dey give 3 bedroom flat for 600k for ago okota. Things must change!”

@Adufe_mi_owon reacted:

“All those agent Dey lie,they want you to pay on time nobody Dey move next week anything.”

@Mfon Ekanem reacted:

“I can feel the frustration Vee. so sorry, it'll be over soon and you'd be happy with your new house.”

@oluwasholaabiolas said:

“Omo if I share my own experience enh it frustrating looking for apartments in Lagos wit d high rate of Rent.”

@Mbravo reacted:

“I was once offered a chiken pen for an apartment at Ogudu, years ago for 800k.”

Lady shares video of small house agent took her to

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Anagu Nkemjika, with the TikTok handle @kem__ji has gone online to show people the house an agent told her to come and pay N1.1 million rent for in Lagos state.

The apartment is barely big enough for a person. The kitchen is so small-sized that not all kinds of body types can stay comfortably in it. According to Nkemjika, she suspected the house would not cut it but decided to go take a look since she was around the area.

That was not all. The N1.1m is just basic rent and does not include other charges that could total payment to over N2m. When Nkemjika said that only students could stay there, many wondered where someone in school would get such money from.

Source: Legit.ng