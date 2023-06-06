An elderly Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showing off her amazing transition skill

In the cute video, the woman's granddaughter dressed her in exquisite looking attires befitting for a young lady

The video has caused a frenzy on social media as many netizens applaud the granddaughter for making her happy

Grandma shows off transition skills as she participates in the Sability challenge

A beautiful Nigerian grandma has impressed netizens after her video was shared on popular app, TikTok.

100-year-old grandma flaunts transformation Photo credit: @omograndma04/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday showed off her transition skill on TikTok as she participated in the viral Sability challenge.

The grandma known as @omograndma04 on TikTok transitioned into different outfits following the tune of Ayra star’s Sabi girl.

Her daughter however was behind the shoot and acted as the director of her beautiful grandmother.

This video clip has left netizens in awe at the grandma’s ability to participate in this challenge at her age.

Many others declared her the winner of the challenge.

Social media reactions

Watch the video below:

Grandma dances sweetly with 6 grandkids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it is the prayer of parents that they grow old not only to see their grandchildren but to be able to have memorable moments with them in old age.

Netizens have gushed over a video of a Nigerian granny energetically doing some dance steps with her grandkids. The lovely clip shared on TikTok by a relative of the family showed the 6 young gandkids are the front and their granny behind as they danced their way to the sitting room.

They all did a similar native dance step as an Igbo song played in the background. The grandmother moved her body like a youth. Her grandkids comprises of 5 girls and a boy.

Source: Legit.ng