A lady has taken to TikTok to blast trolls who have been making jest of the houses her father and grandfather built

The proud lady shared a photo of the two houses and insisted that she was proud of her family no matter what

While some people still trolled her via the comments section, others applauded her for supporting her family

Despite facing criticisms from netizens, a beautiful lady has maintained that she is proud of her family.

The lady took to her official TikTok account to share a video showing the houses her grandfather and father built.

Lady flaunts her father's small house

Source: TikTok

While sharing the video, she encouraged everyone to take pride in whatever they have and not listen to 'haters'.

The lady with the handle @helendemzy showed off the houses proudly and shamed those who trolled her family.

Helen had been taunted by netizens on TikTok after sharing videos at her family's small compound.

However, according to her, she was very proud of her father’s house despite how it looked to outsiders.

She said:

“I’m sorry my dear, I make use of what I have, and all thanks to my late grandfather, your granddaughter is proud of you."

"To my lovely father, you tried dad, I and my siblings will do better than this. Let’s be proud of what we have and work hard for a better one,” she added.

Netizens applaud Helen for taking pride in her family

@shatymsulemom commented:

“Don't mind them.”

@johnnjoku408 reacted:

“Respect to your honesty baby.”

@Lucy said:

“Do they know how much it is to lay foundation and build house, don't mind them my sister they don't know.”

@Mamasika said:

“Your dad tried abeg.”

@Benzo commented:

“Don't mind them my dear.”

@user2547345052847 said:

“Be proud about it dear, I love your spirit. God bless your dad.”

@emmanuel00032 said:

“Am very happy for you baby girl.”

@holychukzy commented:

“You can't shame the shameless my dearie. Most people that money others can't really afford what they're mocking.”

@Badhest osasu reacted:

“Babe am proud of you at least you are not faking your life. I love ur courage. I love you beautiful ND hand working God will reward you some day.”

@Ifymena said:

“Be proud of what you have because some of of them are living fake life please don’t mind them.”

