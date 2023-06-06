Controversial Nigerian celebrity couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, are once again in the news over their marriage

The couple recently released another video of them engaged in what looked like a heated argument

The video raised comments from netizens with many of them saying they were only creating content to make money from Facebook

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian celebrity couple , Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, are trending for the umpteenth time over their recent social media post where they were seen arguing.

In the video which was posted on Yul’s official Facebook page, the controversial couple were seen engaged in a heated argument.

Yul was heard behind the camera complaining about how fed up he was as he threatened to do something Judy would not like. His actress wife on the other hand also told him to do his worst.

Netizens blast Yul Edochie and Judy Austin as they post part 2 of their fight video. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Note that this is a second ‘fight’ video that has been posted on Facebook by the controversial couple in a short space of time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video below:

Netizens react to part 2 video of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin engaged in argument

The latest video of Yul Edochie and Judy in a heated argument made the rounds and fans reacted to it. Some of them noted that it was obvious the couple were only ‘acting drama’ and creating content so that they could make money off Yul’s Facebook page.

Read some of their comments below:

padushow:

“Someone actually went from vying for governorship position to presidency and then to drama boy on the internet. God ahneg no allow me loose guard like this.”

Ladyque_1:

“E don turn content marriage.”

officialpeaceisrael:

“Wen una act the film finish make una pay unaselves. Na people wer de watch am for Facebook I de blame. Well, Facebook people and una na the same brain‍♀️”

nina.ayuk:

“I can just imagine how his children are feeling gosh seeing thier father like this.what a mess up man .”

nuel_iykes:

“Their Facebook is monetized so they are now living off the hate comment. This is now their content.”

luxestreet_:

“This so so embarrassing for Yul, it has gotten so bad to manufacturing fake content for attention. A fall from grace ‍♀️”

prettylilien:

“How do you go from "Presidential Aspirant" to Content creator?? ”

benita_pearl5:

“Two mental health patients”

Kizzyservicehubltd:

“How did this amazing young man fall off the highest pedestal of class and charisma. God! May we not entangle ourselves with dangerous women.”

esther_modella:

“What a Dlsgrace from Grace to grass odiegwu”

abdulshally:

“So Yul went from Odogwu to odiegwu ‍♀️”

Yul Edochie & 2nd wife, Judy Austin sing, dance, hold live devotion service, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood movie star Yul Edochie and his beautiful second wife, Judy Austin, recently sparked reactions online after the pair held a live devotion service on Facebook as they danced and sang praises.

After returning online over the last few weeks, Yul seems more spiritual after losing his first son, Kambili.

Yul Edochie, in the caption of the viral clip, wrote saying:

"Start your day like this, and blessings will overflow in your life."

Source: Legit.ng