A young Nigerian man showed the relatively spacious apartment he got for a total package of N1m rent and N1.5m total package

The man said the had to change the interior colour before arranging his plants and added the apartment had a separate water tank

Many Nigerians were happy that he got what he was looking for after hunting for house in Lagos for a long time

A young Nigerian man (@plantboyng), popularly known online as the plant boy, has shared a video of a three-bedroom apartment he got in Lekki for a basic rent of N1m.

The man revealed that he considered the house after having house-hunted for a long time. The total package of the apartment is N1.5m. He loved the space, so he took it.

The man said that he loved that his house has different tanks. Photo source: @plantboyng

Rented apartment in Lekki

Although the walls were painted, the young man repainted them into colours that suited him. He considered the redesign investing in his comfort even when many artisans thought he was wasting money.

The young Nigerian man made a tour of the apartment, showing people how he set the place up. He loved his kitchen space. The man said he was able to raise his rent by selling some of the plants he cultivates.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

unfilteredcruisin said:

"Separate water tank? Jackpot please."

Exclusive said:

"Plant boyyyy I am so happy for youuuuu. I pray you are safe here amennnn.. congratulations bestieeeee awwwww."

user4035985124948 said:

"I love the way natural light enters the place, and i absolutely love that you didn't put up heavy curtains to block the light."

Saucy Tunia said:

"I love the colours you turned the house colours to."

mymelly said:

"I love your choices..I love the apartment too. congratulations dear stranger lol."

Source: Legit.ng